Robert Irwin family: All on DWTS Season 34 finalist's parents and sister

Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin is eying the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy as he is set to take part in the Dancing with the Stars season 34 finale, which is all set to be aired on Tuesday, November 25. Robert Irwin will be seen on Dancing with the Stars Season 34 finale on Tuesday, November 25.(AFP)

According to ABC News, Robert and his dance partner Witney Carson will perform a quickstep to Jet's "Are You Gonna Be My Girl?" in the judges' choice round. The duo will be following the quickstep with a freestyle to "Black & Gold" by Sam Sparro and "The Nights" by Avicii.

All about Robert Irwin

Robert is the son of late conservationist Steve Irwin. He serves as a manager at the Australia Zoo, which has long been owned by his parents, as per USA Today.

From 2018 to 2022, Robert featured along with his sister and mother in the Animal Planet show, "Crikey! It's the Irwins.”

Robert Irwin’s family

As per People magazine, Steve married Terri Irwin (née Raines) in 1992 and they welcomed daughter Bindi Sue Irwin in 1998 and son Robert Clarence Irwin in 2003.

Steve tragically passed away on September 4, 2006, when a short-tail stingray's barb pierced his chest and heart while he was filming off the coast of Australia.

"(Steve) is still part of every day. He's part of every conversation. He's part of my life. And I feel as though I get a little part of him back in some way, in every conversation I have about him, or any new story I hear about him, or in any new photo that I haven't seen before,” Robert told People.

Robert’s sister, Bindi Irwin, had won the Mirror Ball trophy, having been crowned the Dancing with the Stars Season 21 winner. Bindi emerged victorious along with her dancer partner Derek Hough.

