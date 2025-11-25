Jordan Chiles family: All on DWTS Season 34 finalist's parents, siblings and boyfriend

Jordan Chiles is an Olympic gold medallist. Now, she is competing to win an individual title of a different kind – the winner of the reality show, Dancing With The Stars. The 24-year-old is one of the five finalists, who will perform in the grand finale on Tuesday, November 25. All about Jordan Chiles’ family(Instagram/ Jordan Chiles)

The rise of Chiles as a sportsperson and now her ascendance as a reality TV star has led to more curiosity among lay folks about her family background and personal history. Here, we take a closer look at the young Olympians’ near and dear ones, from her parents to her siblings. They have been an important part of her growth as both a person and as a competitor.

Jordan Chiles’ boyfriend

As per Parade, Jordan revealed in a podcast that she is currently single. She did mention being in an ‘on and off’ relationship for two years, which, she said, ended due to ‘communication’ issues. Rumors linked Jordan to NFL player Tariq Woolen; however, there has been no confirmation of the same.

Jordan Chiles’ parents

Jordan comes from a deeply religious family, as both her parents are pastors in the Houston campus of According to His Word Worship Center, as per People.

Jordan’s father – Timothy – was ministering alongside his father, who founded the ministry in Vancouver, Washington, in 2007, before being appointed a music minister himself and earning a license. He married Gina – Jordan’s mother – in 1994. Both of them are senior ministers at the institution presently.

Apart from her religious duties, Gina Chiles is also a children’s book author. As per Yahoo, she authored a book titled ‘Dream Big Little Chick’, which is inspired by Jordan, who is lovingly called ‘Chick’ by her family. The book is about a family of chickens where the youngest daughter wants to participate in the ‘Animal Olympics’ gymnastic event.

“It was based on Jordan, but I was really thinking of little kids that had their own dream,” Gina told NBC Sports, as reported by Yahoo. “Especially when things didn’t always seem like it could happen.”

Jordan is extremely close to her mother and has spoken about their strong bond.

“She’s literally the life of me. I love her to death. She’s my best friend. I can’t thank her enough for everything that she’s done for me and the love and support that she’s given is 1,000 percent out of this world,” Chiles told NBC in 2021.

Jordan Chiles’ siblings

Gina and Timothy Chiles have five children together – Tajmen, Tyrus, Jazmin, Jade, and Jordan – with the Olympian being the youngest of the lot. As per People, Tajmen is married with three sons. Tyrus has a daughter of his own.

Jazmin is a qualified hair stylist and graduated from Paul Mitchell the School of Portland. She has a beauty salon named ‘Hair Goals by Jazmin Dominique’. The two are very close, and Jazmin often travels with Jordan as her stylist.

Jade is an event planner and interior designer, and graduated from Washington State University with a degree in hospitality business management. She has her own company called ‘JB Wedding & Events’. She has two daughters.

FAQs:

Who is Jordan Chiles?

Jordan Chiles is an American gymnast who won gold at Paris Olympics as part of her country’s team.

Which reality show is Jordan competing in presently?

Dancing With The Stars.

How many siblings does Jordan have?

Four – two sisters and two brothers.