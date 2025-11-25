Dancing with the Stars Season 34 finale voting: How and when to vote for your favorite contestant?

Curtains will come down on the 34th season of Dancing with the Stars on Tuesday, November 25. The finale will be a three-hour-long extravaganza that will culminate with the winner being announced. The remaining contestants in the dancing reality show are - Elaine Hendrix, Alix Earle, Dylan Efron, Jordan Chiles and Robert Irwin. Dancing with the Stars season 34 finale is on Tuesday, November 25.(Instagram/dancingwiththestars )

All these will be performing for the final time in three rounds – Instant Dance Challenge, Judges' Choice round and the Freestyle round. At the end of the show, votes from viewers and scores by the judges will be combined to choose the winner, as per Yahoo! Entertainment.

Dancing with the Stars: How to vote?

Several of the fans remain confused about the voting process. Well, there are several ways to do that.

According to Parade magazine, voting lines will open when the telecast of the finale begins – at 8 PM ET – and will remain open during the broadcast in the Eastern and Central time zones.

Within this period, fans in the US, US territories and Canada can vote online by going to dwtsvote.abc.com.

Unfortunately, this means that those on the Western Coast, Canada and Puerto Rico will have to vote without watching the finale performances. People with a participating US wireless carrier can also vote during this period through text or SMS.

Voting will end during the last commercial break following the completion of all dance performances by the contestants.

Who is eligible to vote?

As per the regulations, those voting by text need to have a US wireless carrier and be based in the US or Puerto Rico. Those voting online have to be at least 18 years old and be based in the US, Canada or Puerto Rico.

A maximum of 10 votes per voting method are allowed to the fans. Those voting through ABC’s website can change their votes during the telecast of the show by clicking the ‘Save Votes’ button.

To vote by text, one has to write the first name of the finalist they are voting for in all caps and send it to 21523. For instance, if a person wants to vote for Robert Irwin, they will have to text ROBERT to 21523.

FAQs

When will the finale of Dancing With The Stars take place?

On Tuesday, November 25.

How many finalists are there?

There are five finalists in total.

When does the telecast begin?

At 8 PM ET.