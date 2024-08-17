Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu makes telling 'Jordan Chiles' statement after receiving Olympic medal amid controversy

Romanian gymnast Ana Bărbosu addressed Jordan Chiles with sympathy as she accepted her Olympic bronze medal for the floor exercise on Friday. This event occurred during a medal ceremony in Bucharest, Romania, following a controversy that led to Chiles losing the medal she was initially awarded. Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu poses with the bronze medal for her women's artistic gymnastics individual floor performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics(AP)

Bărbosu expressed her empathy for Chiles and her Romanian teammate Sabrina Voinea, acknowledging their challenging situation and overwhelming emotions. She emphasized that neither she nor the other athletes had done anything wrong during the competition.

“I can’t help but think about Sabrina and Jordan right now,” Bărbosu said. “It’s a difficult situation for us, with so many uncertainties and overwhelming emotions. I hope everyone understands that we have not done anything wrong at the Olympics. And that the Olympic spirit is more important than any misunderstanding between the authorities…I want to believe that the day will come when all three of us will receive a bronze medal.”

This medal reallocation occurred after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled that the inquiry that had increased Chiles’ score, enabling her to secure the bronze, was submitted too late and should not have been accepted. As a result, Chiles’ score was lowered, pushing her to fifth place and moving Bărbosu into third. The decision was finalized when the International Olympic Committee (IOC) approved the reallocation, leading to the ceremony where Bărbosu received the bronze medal.

Chiles had initially received the bronze after her coach, Cecile Landi, successfully challenged her original score during the floor exercise final in Paris. This challenge slightly increased Chiles’ difficulty score, which placed her ahead of the Romanian gymnasts. However, the Romanian Olympic Committee later contested this challenge, and the CAS upheld their appeal.

Following the reversal, Chiles shared her disappointment on social media, describing the decision as unjust and expressing the emotional toll it had taken on her.

“I have no words. This decision feels unjust and comes as a significant blow, not just to me, but to everyone who has championed my journey,” Chiles said. “To add to the heartbreak, the unprompted racially driven attacks on social media are wrong and extremely hurtful. I’ve poured my heart and soul into this sport, and I am so proud to represent my culture and my country.”

“I am now confronted with one of the most challenging moments of my career,” she added. “Believe me when I say I have had many. I will approach this challenge as I have others — and will make every effort to ensure that justice is done. I believe that at the end of this journey, the people in control will do the right thing.”