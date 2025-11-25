Who is Valentin Chmerkovskiy? Meet Alix Earle’s dance partner on DWTS Season 34

Internet personality Alix Earle will feature in the grand finale of hit reality TV show Dancing With The Stars on Tuesday, November 25. In the ongoing 34th season of the show, her dance partner is Valentin Chmerkovskiy, who has won the trophy two times before. Valentin Chmerkovskiy and Alix Earle(Instagram/dancingwiththestars)

With the final showdown involving the five contestants set to take place on Tuesday night, here's a closer look at Alix Earle’s dance partner in the show.

Who is Valentin Chmerkovskiy?

Chmerkovskiy is a 14-time US National Champion in dancing and a two-time World Dance Champion. He was born on March 24, 1986, in Odesa, Ukraine (then part of the USSR). He came to the US at the age of eight and grew up in Brooklyn, as per Fandom.

He joined the cast of Dancing with the Stars in 2011 and quickly became a fan-favorite. He went on to win the trophy two times – in Season 20 (2015) with Rumer Willis and Season 23 (2016) with Laurie Hernandez.

Apart from Dancing with the Stars, Chmerkovskiy has appeared on other television shows as well. Among these include Fuller House, Flirty Dancing, and So You Think You Can Dance. He was also a judge on Dancing with the Stars: Juniors’ inaugural season.

Valentin Chmerkovskiy’s other pursuits

As per his profile on first-avenue.com, Chmerkovskiy owns the Dance With Me studios, a network of dance studios across the country, which was also co-founded by him.

He also authored his memoir, titled ‘I’ll Never Change My Name.’ He is known for his philanthropic work and has supported charities like St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Children’s Hospital of LA and Pencils of Promise.

The 39-year-old is also a trained classical violinist and has performed at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center.

In 2016, Chmerkovskiy combined with his brother Maks to produce a 55-city tour in North America titled ‘Our Way’. They followed it up with another tour, named ‘Confidential’, in 2018, which was also very successful.

As per IMDb, Chmerkovskiy got married to Jenna Johnson in April 2019, and the two have one child - Rome Valentin Chmerkovskiy.

