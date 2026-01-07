Indian stray dog joins Buddhist monks for ‘Walk of Peace’ across the US: Meet Aloka the Peace Dog

A stray dog from India has become an unlikely global sensation by accompanying a group of Buddhist monks on their long journey across the United States. Aloka the Peace Dog is a rescue dog who is walking with the group of monks from Fort Worth, Texas, to Washington, DC, to promote world peace. Aloka the Peace Dog has travelled from India to the US with a group of Buddhist monks (Instagram/@alokathepeacedog)

What is the Walk for Peace?

The Walk for Peace is a march by Buddhist monks across 10 US states to promote world peace. Organized by the Huong Dao Vipassana Bhavana Center, it spans roughly 3,700km.

According to its Facebook page, the walk is intended to promote the “awareness of peace, loving kindness, and compassion across America and the world.”​

The walk began on October 10 and is expected to take 120 days to reach its conclusion, when the monks reach Washington, DC.

Who is Aloka the Peace Dog?

Aloka the Peace Dog is a former Indian stray dog who has become the unofficial mascot for the Walk of Peace. The brown-and-white canine, with a heart-shaped mark on his forehead, has been walking with the Buddhist monks as they chart their path across the US.

Aloka was once a stray dog in India. One day, he began walking with the monks — and never left their side.

According to the Walk for Peace Facebook page, Aloka walked with the monks for over 100 days in India. He is now on a similar march across the US, where he receives regular vet check-ups and treats from his fans.

“Many people often ask about Aloka’s breed! While we aren't exactly sure, we estimate he is about 4 years old and likely an Indian Pariah dog,” reads the Facebook post.

“His journey is truly special—he was once a stray wandering in India who began following the Venerable Monks. He walked with them for over 100 days across India, very much like the Walk for Peace we are on today!”

Aloka now has his own Instagram page with 1.5 lakh followers. One post on the page reads, “Our beloved Aloka has been walking alongside the monks since their very first peace walk days in India. He is a constant presence, a true disciple of the path, and a living reminder that all beings walk toward peace.”

Aloka and the monks are currently in McCormick, South Carolina. Their journey, now in its 73rd day, is being documented on social media.