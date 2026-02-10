American founder reflects on her relationship with Indian mother-in-law from village
The American founder’s post about her relationship with her Indian mother-in-law has won hearts on social media.
In a viral post that is warming hearts across the internet, a Detroit-born founder proved that the most powerful bridge between two cultures isn’t a dictionary, it’s a shared case of the giggles. She posted a candid video of herself laughing and spending quality time with her Indian mother-in-law.
“We laugh at each other all day,” Brittany Grey-Yadav wrote. She then explained why she and her mother-in-law were laughing in the video.
“This time I was making fun, showing what she expected in a daughter in law, (someone to cook, clean, and rub her feet every night. ) But instead she got me and is stuck with me,” Grey-Yadav posted.
She continued, “We had a good laugh. And we always do about the language barriers and cultural differences. Our relationship has made me realize laughter is the biggest connector of all.”
The founder ended her note with a few lines that read, “It shows someone’s heart. It shows lightness. She’s my spirit twin.”
What does the video show?
The video opens with a text insert that reads, “You are a Black girl from Detroit and your MIL is an Indian lady from a village but this is your relationship.”
In the video, Grey-Yadav’s mother-in-law is seen sitting on a couch, while Grey-Yadav is sitting on the floor. Throughout the video, they are seen uncontrollably laughing.
What did social media say?
An individual commented, “Oh, how sweet, I love this for you.” Another expressed, “Ok, this made me smile. And you both are gorgeous. I hope you two keep laughing like this.”
A third posted, “My wife is an Afro-Cuban/ Italian from the Bronx. And she is best friends with my mom. It's genuinely the most beautiful thing to see.” A fourth wrote, “Take notes. This is how you end racism.” Many reacted to the post using heart emoticons.
Brittany Grey-Yadav is the founder of InfluenceHers. According to her LinkedIn profile, she is currently based in Los Angeles, California.
