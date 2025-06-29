American kids stage hilarious front-lawn protest after friend gets grounded by parents: 'We want Nick'

Sometimes the most heart-warming and hilarious stories don’t originate from official briefings or government corridors—they unfold right on your doorstep. In a viral Instagram video, American reporter Kayla Sullivan has turned a local suburban moment into what might be one of the most endearing "breaking news" stories of the week. After a boy named Nick was grounded, his friends protested outside his home.(Instagram/kaylamariesully)

The story begins with a typical childhood event: a young boy named Nick was grounded by his parents. But what followed was anything but typical. Nick’s loyal group of neighbourhood friends staged an impromptu protest right outside his house, chanting, “We want Nick!”—a scene more reminiscent of a civil rally than a playground dispute.

A scoop from the inside

Though Sullivan isn’t related to Nick, her "insider source" was none other than Nick’s sister, Karlee Riggs, who tipped her off about the incident. Sullivan acknowledged the lead with a wink to journalistic integrity, writing in her caption: “Thanks for the news tip @riggskarlee. Will you please confirm what your brother did? The public needs to know.”

In the now-viral video, Sullivan delivers the update with all the gravitas of a primetime news anchor, complete with detailed reporting—seamlessly blending satire, charm, and just the right touch of mock-drama.

Watch the clip here:

Social media reacts with laughter and nostalgia

The video has garnered over 6 lakh views and sparked an outpouring of reactions across social media. The comments section is filled with humour, parenting tales, and affection for Sullivan’s tongue-in-cheek reporting style.

One user commented, “This is the kind of journalism we need more of—pure joy!” Another joked, “Nick already has a better fan base than most celebrities.” A parent chimed in, “As a mum, I totally get both sides. But honestly, these kids are iconic.” Meanwhile, someone added, “Protect Nick at all costs!”