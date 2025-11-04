American woman explains why she left US for Portugal: ‘My nervous system feels safer here’

While the “American dream” promises opportunity and prosperity, for many, it comes at a price, especially when it comes to healthcare. For Christina Kantzavelos, a 37-year-old therapist from California living with chronic illness, that cost became too heavy to bear, both financially and emotionally. So in 2024, she packed her life and moved to Portugal in search of better health, affordability and peace of mind. Christina Kantzavelos moved to Portugal in 2024.(Instagram/@beginwithintoday)

Speaking to Business Insider, Christina said living with chronic illness in the US left her exhausted. “My nervous system just feels safer here. I feel less inflamed, more energised, more vibrant overall,” she shared about her life in Portugal.

The 37-year-old told the outlet that she continues to work remotely, counselling clients across the US and internationally. Her days now begin slowly, unlike the rush-driven routine she experienced in America. “People here work to live versus live to work in the US,” she said, adding that the lifestyle in Portugal feels more humane and health-focused.

What is the main reason to move abroad?

She shared that one of the biggest reasons for her move was healthcare. Despite being a European citizen and now a resident of Portugal, she has to pay out of pocket for treatment, but she says it is still significantly cheaper than in the US.

Christina shared that a one-hour osteopath session costs her 40 euros in Portugal compared to $275 for 30 minutes in California. Weekly lymphatic massages, essential for her condition, cost the same, 40 euros for 90 minutes, whereas in the US she paid around $175.

“I know folks who've had to open a GoFundMe for their healthcare… It's depressing. It breaks my heart. I'm so grateful that I have this privilege, but it doesn't make sense that we should have to leave our own country to be able to afford to be healthy,” she said.

Further, the 37-year-old shared that housing and food are also far more affordable in Portugal. She revealed that she pays 1,300 euros a month for a three-bedroom, 2,000-square-foot apartment in Portugal - something she claims would cost at least $5,000 in San Diego.

A week of mostly organic groceries for two people costs her 125 euros, which is also far cheaper than the $300 she would spend in the US.

Christina said that after moving to Portugal, she feels safer, supported and healthier than she has in years. “I feel so much better. I do feel like I'm fully able to take care of my health and feel confident, safe, and secure in where I am,” she said.