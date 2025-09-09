Apple Event 2025: X flooded with memes as Apple gears up to unveil iPhone 17 series

The much-anticipated Apple Event 2025, themed “Awe Dropping”, is currently underway at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, and social media is already brimming with memes. From kidney jokes to witty digs at Apple’s pricing, users on X are reacting in real time as the company prepares to unveil the iPhone 17 series. X erupts with hilarious memes as Apple gears up to unveil the iPhone 17 series at its “Awe Dropping” event.(X/@sagarcasm)

Check out the hilarious memes here:

The event began on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at 10.30 pm IST and is being streamed live across the globe.

AirPods Pro 3 revealed on stage

Apple has just unveiled the AirPods Pro 3, the first major update to its Pro line in three years. CEO Tim Cook is highlighting the company’s continued push in premium audio, calling the new model “a step forward in sound innovation”.

The AirPods Pro 3 come with notable improvements in sound, including a wider sound stage and stronger noise cancellation. Apple claims the earbuds now deliver the world’s best active noise cancellation, thanks to foam-infused ear tips that provide better isolation. The company says ANC is now twice as effective compared to earlier versions.

Live translation takes spotlight

One of the most striking features announced so far is live translation. With this tool, the AirPods Pro 3 can lower the volume of a foreign speaker’s voice and instantly play back the translated version in the listener’s language.

Expanding the AirPods experience

Apple is also rolling out new software features for the wider AirPods range through iOS 26. Among them is the ability to use AirPods as a camera remote for the iPhone. AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2 will now support studio-quality audio across songs, podcasts and videos. Call quality has been improved, charging reminders are more accurate, and playback will automatically pause if the system detects that the user has fallen asleep.

What it means for Indian consumers

Indian buyers are waiting for the official pricing to be announced once the event concludes, but early indications suggest a price increase across the iPhone 17 series. For many, the decision will hinge on whether the refinements in performance, display and design justify paying a premium.