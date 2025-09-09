Navya Nanda chats with Tim Cook at Apple Park ahead of iPhone 17 launch

Apple is set to unveil its latest line of products at the ‘Awe-dropping’ event today. Ahead of the Apple Event, some content creators, influencers and tech reviewers reached the Apple headquarters in Cupertino, California for a meet and greet with CEO Tim Cook. Among them was India’s Navya Naveli Nanda. Apple CEO Tim Cook (L) with Navya Naveli Nanda in California.

Navya Nanda, Tim Cook at Apple Park

Nanda, 27, took to Instagram this morning to share pictures from Apple Park, the corporate headquarters of the tech giant. One of her pictures shows her posing with Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Another video, also shared as part of Nanda’s carousel, shows Cook interacting with other guests ahead of the much-awaited Apple Event, where the company will likely debut its latest iPhone 17 series.

“Day 1 with Apple,” Nanda captioned her Instagram post. Take a look at it below:

Navya Nanda’s pictures also feature the iconic rainbow stage at Apple Park. It appears that Apple hosted a meal for the creators at the inner courtyard of the Park, which houses an artificial pond and cafe, besides the famous rainbow stage.

Who is Navya Naveli Nanda?

Navya Naveli Nanda is the granddaughter of Hindi film industry legend Amitabh Bachchan. She is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan and Escorts Kubota chairman Nikhil Nanda.

Navya Nanda holds a bachelor’s degree from Fordham University and is currently enrolled in a part-time MBA programme at IIM Ahmedabad. She is the founder of Project Naveli and also hosts a podcast.

What will happen at the Apple Event?

Apple is gearing up to launch its iPhone 17 lineup on Tuesday, with advanced artificial intelligence capabilities expected to be the highlight.

While the tech giant has kept details under wraps, invitations to the event — titled “Awe Dropping” — suggest a major reveal. The timing aligns with Apple’s annual tradition of unveiling its latest iPhones, which remain its biggest revenue driver.