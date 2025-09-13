Apple iOS 26: CarPlay to get big makeover. Here's when the update rolls out

Following the introduction of the much-anticipated iPhone 17 lineup on September 9, Apple fans are now eagerly awaiting the launch of iOS 26, which arrives on Monday, September 15. The new update will not only bring fresh features to iPhones but also a big makeover for Apple CarPlay, the system that lets users connect their phones to their car’s infotainment screens. Know how Apple’s iOS 26 update will transform CarPlay(Pexels)

From a new design to video streaming, here’s what drivers can expect:

No extra steps needed for CarPlay

As per USA Today, the good news for drivers is that there is no need to update anything directly in their car. Once an iPhone is updated to iOS 26, CarPlay will automatically adjust to the new system. This means all of the fresh changes will appear instantly when the iPhone is connected, without extra downloads or vehicle updates.

A new look and more useful widgets

CarPlay will look very different after the update. Apple has introduced a new design called “Liquid Glass,” which gives the system a sleeker and more modern style. On top of that, widgets, previously available only on CarPlay Ultra, will now be offered to all users. This means drivers can quickly check their calendar, weather updates, reminders, and even smart home controls right from their car’s screen.

Real-time updates and video streaming

One of the most exciting new features is live activity support. With this, drivers can follow sports scores, track flights, or check package deliveries in real time, all without leaving the CarPlay interface.

Apple is also adding video streaming via AirPlay. This feature allows users to stream content from their iPhones directly to the car’s display. However, there are a few limits: video streaming will only work when the car is parked, and the vehicle itself must support AirPlay streaming. This safeguard is designed to keep drivers focused on the road.

Why updating matters

If you don’t update to iOS 26 you will miss out on all this. Older versions of CarPlay will still work but won’t have live activities, widgets or video streaming. Apple is hoping these big changes will even convince the holdouts to upgrade.

With iOS 26, Apple is giving CarPlay more power and polish than ever, making it one of the most useful tools for iPhone users on the road.

FAQs

1. What new features are coming to Apple CarPlay with iOS 26?

iOS 26 adds a new “Liquid Glass” design, widgets for calendar, weather, and reminders, live activity updates, as well as video streaming via AirPlay for supported vehicles.

2. Do I need to update my car for the new CarPlay features in iOS 26?

No, you don’t need to update your car. Once you install iOS 26 on your iPhone, CarPlay will automatically update and show the new features when connected.

3. Can you stream video on Apple CarPlay with iOS 26?

Yes, iOS 26 allows video streaming via AirPlay, but only when the car is parked. The vehicle must also support AirPlay for the feature to work.