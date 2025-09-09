iOS 26: Release timeline, compatible iPhones, features, and everything you need to know

Apple’s much-anticipated annual product launch event is just a few hours away, and the company is not only preparing to unveil the latest iPhone 17 series but also the next major software update - iOS 26. The new operating system is set to redefine how iPhones and iPads look and function, making it one of the most significant upgrades in recent years. This year, the company will unveil four new models, including iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, during the “Awe Dropping” launch event. Apple is set to launch the iPhone 17 series with iOS 26, with a new design and feature upgrades.(Apple)

The update, first showcased at the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2025, will introduce a new design approach called Liquid Glass. Apple describes this as a translucent system interface that adjusts according to surroundings and alters how users interact with menus, notifications, and controls. The design change will also extend to several core apps such as Messages, Phone, and Camera.

iOS 26 Release: What’s New

The most visible shift in iOS 26 is its design. The Liquid Glass interface updates the appearance of menus, options, and notifications while refreshing the Control Centre and Apple’s built-in applications. The lock screen will also change, featuring a redesigned time and date widget and a dynamic widget that adjusts its size to match the selected wallpaper. Additionally, users can create spatial lockscreen effects that add depth when the device moves.

The homescreen will get new customisation options, including the ability to alter icon designs or make them translucent. A redesigned Camera app is also part of the release, joined by live translation powered by Apple Intelligence, AI-generated call summaries, and a new Games app. Visual Intelligence, Apple’s built-in image recognition tool, will also see performance enhancements.

Compatible iPhones

Apple plans to limit iOS 26 to devices running on the A13 chip or later. As a result, older models such as the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max are not expected to support the full Liquid Glass experience. The update will be available for the following models:

iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPhone 12 series

iPhone 13 series

iPhone 14 series

iPhone 15 series

iPhone 16 series, including iPhone 16e

iOS 26 Release Timeline

Apple usually releases new iOS updates shortly after its iPhones hit stores. Following this pattern, the rollout for iOS 26 is expected to begin around September 16, 2025, after the iPhone 17 launch event today.