Arc Raiders servers down? Thousands report issues amid widespread outage

Arc Raiders servers reportedly ran into troubles on November 21. On Downdetector over 7000 people complained about facing issues at the time of writing. Arc Raiders logo.(X/@ArcRaiderAlerts)

Arc Raiders outage complaints.(Downdetector)

Several users complained about problems in joining the game and matchmaking amid reports of Arc Raiders server outage. On Downdetector 85 percent of the complains were about server connection. The map showed that problems were faced across the US, including places like New York, Atlanta, and Los Angeles.

Several people took to social media to complain about the outage.

Reactions to Arc Raiders outage

On X one person wrote “New hyper obsession ; Arc Raiders and the servers are down.” Another added, “HELP...The servers on PS5 are down right now, I can't get my Goopfix on a Friday night....O man.…”.

Yet another asked, “Why is Arc Raider’s server down.” The 2025 third-person extraction shooter from Embark Studios has become quite the sensation. One person wondered if the problem was in the East Coast. “Anyone else having an issue trying to get into a game? Maybe East Coast servers are down?,” the individual asked. On the Downdetector map areas on the West Coast seemed less affected with Seattle and LA most prominently visible.

Notably, there's been no update from Embark or Arc Raiders about the recent outage.

Today's outage comes just one day after a massive issue with Arc Raiders that left tens of thousands of gamers unable to access the game. Some of the complaints from the day said they were having troubles connecting to servers. One person had asked, “are NA servers down for everyone also? getting this message when trying to load on steam (The connection to online services failed, please try again later. SID: d4f7tl4r7jjts97dq170).”

Given the frequency of the outage, one gamer expressed anger and exclaimed “Arc raiders is down again!”. The cause for the current problem remains unknown.