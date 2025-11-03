Luminosity Gaming accused of refusing to pay content creators, ‘Not been paid a dollar of the $3,000 I am owed’

Gaming brand Luminosity Gaming has been accused by content creators of refusing to pay the amounts they are owed. On its website, Luminosity Gaming says it is “an Enthusiast Gaming ($EGLX) brand and one of the largest gaming and esports teams in the world,” and that it has “earned its reputation as one of the world's most significant gaming and esports entities through its success in numerous competitive games, a roster of popular content creators, and commitment to growing the gaming and esports communities.” Luminosity Gaming accused of refusing to pay content creators(Unsplash - representational image)

X user Couriway wrote that he has planned to remove “any association” he has with Luminosity Gaming. “I've been signed to the organization since August 1st and in my time over the last 3 months I have not been paid a dollar of the $3,000 I am owed,” he wrote.

Couriway explained that money is not the most important thing to him, and that he joined Luminosity “because of promises made to help fund events in the Minecraft content space.” He said said that he and “roughly 30 other content creators” are now being met with “radio silence.”

“This is because Luminosity went under an ownership change in early September when Jon bought the org. Many of the creators, myself included, held out hope that eventually, surely, Jon would extend an olive branch to us given how patient, respectful, and understanding we have been during the entire process, and none of that was ever reciprocated,” he added. The Jon he is referring to is Jon Dwyer, Chairman & CEO Vertiqal Studios.

Couriway said he is posting this to give hope to several other content creators who are struggling in a similar way and are holding out hope with the company. He said said his post is for “the incredibly other Luminosity creators dealing with this behind the scenes and have been for up to 3 months.”

“These are fantastic, incredible people who work hard and don't deserve the treatment they are getting,” Couriway added. “I'm incredibly lucky to be in a position where even though my girlfriend is going through expensive cancer treatment, the money is not something that makes or breaks my financial stability at the moment, but not everyone is fortunate enough to say that.”

‘My patience, as well as my hope, are dwindling’

X user zozie shared Couriway’s post, and tagged Luminosity Gaming and Dwyer, claiming that his “outstanding balance is now just under $10,000.”

“@WeAreEnthusiast sold LG to Vertiqal Studios and it was taken over in the early days of September. Since then, we have not been introduced to even 1 singular person from the Vertiqal Studios team and our ONLY point of contact has been @tylernormington who (thankfully) was brought over with the transition,” zozie wrote.

Zozie added, “Unfortunately, communication with Ty has been few and far between as well but he let us know time and time again that he has just as little information. He has been left with the task of keeping his cool while trying to keep us members positive and hopeful.”

Zozie explained that they were told just this week that any outstanding payment will be paid to them by October 31, but that did not happen.

“I am truly starting to believe Jon and whoever was involved in the decision of purchasing LG wanted this. Did you want the members to leave so you don’t have to pay us? I truly cannot think of a single reason why someone who is truly passionate about the org and wants to take it to new heights would be completely radio silent for this long. Jon has ignored all of our posts tagging him and hasn’t followed any of us back on here. Some of the other creators have mentioned this in our Discord but at this point, the owed money is less disappointing than that blatant lack of interest or care that the new team has for us,” wrote zozie.

Zozie added that even though Couriway’s post was the first post on this matter, she would not be surprised it was not the last. She called Couriway "talented" and “hardworking,” adding that he deserves “to be in a space that celebrates you.”

“I am going to continue to hold out hope but my patience, as well as my hope, are dwindling,” zozie completed. “Earlier this year I worked non stop, day and night for a month straight to win the Rising Stars competition and I have never felt more accomplished, inspired or proud of myself. I am so upset that this is where that journey has taken me.”

On its website, Luminosity says it takes “immense satisfaction in our roster of content creators who breathe life into our global gaming community. “ It adds, “Every creator is a leader within their respective communities, offering a range of engaging content from thrilling gameplay videos and thought-provoking guides to ground-breaking streams that engage our global following. Our focus transcends the competitive domain as we acknowledge the significance of entertainment and relatability in the gaming world. Our content creators personify this philosophy, integrating skill, enthusiasm, and individuality to cultivate a lively and enjoyable community.”