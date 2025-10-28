Amazon to begin its largest-ever layoffs amid AI transformation push: Report

Amazon will begin a major round of layoffs this week that could affect approximately 30,000 corporate employees in several divisions. The move marks the company’s largest workforce reduction to date as it restructures operations to align with the growing use of artificial intelligence (AI). Amazon is planning to cut 30,000 corporate jobs as part of a major AI-driven restructuring effort.(AFP)

Job Cuts Across Business Units

According to internal sources, employees will receive official notifications via email starting Tuesday morning. The job cuts will affect nearly every business unit, including cloud computing, devices, communications, and retail operations. Amazon has declined to comment on the reports.

The company currently employs around 350,000 people in corporate roles and 1.54 million globally when including warehouse and logistics staff. Since 2022, Amazon has already sacked over 27,000 employees through smaller rounds of restructuring. The new phase of layoffs expands on CEO Andy Jassy’s plan to streamline operations and manage costs amid shifting market demands.

Jassy initiated the cost-cutting strategy during the pandemic as e-commerce growth began to slow. He has since stressed the importance of simplifying corporate structures and speeding up decision-making across teams. The restructuring is expected to make Amazon more responsive to emerging technologies and new business models.

Tech Industry Faces Broader Job Cuts

The decision comes as technology companies worldwide continue to reduce headcounts while increasing AI adoption. Data from Layoffs.fyi shows that more than 200 tech companies have let go of about 98,000 workers in 2025. Microsoft, Google, Meta, and Intel have all announced significant cuts as they reallocate resources toward AI development and automation.

Jassy has previously indicated that AI will play a major role in redefining Amazon’s workforce. In a June memo, he informed employees that automation and generative AI tools will handle more routine tasks, leading to a smaller corporate workforce in the future.

Amazon’s latest move reflects a wider shift in the technology industry, where AI integration is driving operational changes and reshaping the nature of work.