Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders slammed as ‘racist’ for letting Black cheerleaders stand in rain

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who earlier served as the press secretary for Donald Trump, faced major backlash on the internet after a video of her at the National Martin Luther King, Jr Commission Conference in Little Rock went viral. In the clip shared on the Governor’s Facebook page, she can be seen delivering her speech under a tent, while a group of young Black cheerleaders stood behind her in the rain. The event was held on August 27. Screengrab from the viral video.(X/@Phrozensolid06)

Sarah Huckabee Sanders in Little Rock

The National Martin Luther King, Jr Commission Conference aims to promote nonviolence and equality through the life and legacy of the civil rights activist, per Arkansas.gov. As a guest, Sanders attended the event in Little Rock to promote “positive leadership” and King’s principles.

In the video, Sanders began her speech saying, “Can we give a big round of applause to this group behind us, who’s doing an amazing job and doing it in the rain?”

“You guys grab your seats. I promise I’ll be fast, hopefully, so we can get them out of the rain and dry off,” she added, while showing concern for the cheerleaders standing in the rain.

Internet slams Sarah Huckabee Sanders

While the 47th governor of Arkansas is believed to have addressed the event for less than eight minutes, several social media users criticized Sanders on X, formerly Twitter.

“Cold. Wet. Forgotten. That’s Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ Arkansas. She’ll leave our kids standing in the rain,” one user commented.

Another person branded the treatment of the cheerleaders as “racist”.

As some of the cheerleaders had difficulty standing in the rain, one X user said Sanders, who is the first female governor of Arkansas, “has officially broken cheerleading”.

Who is the youngest governor in the US?

Sarah Huckabee Sanders is the youngest governor in the US.