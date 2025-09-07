Indian woman caught shoplifting at Target store in US, cops' bodycam footage viral

A bodycam footage of an Indian woman caught red-handed for shoplifting at a Target store in the United States has gone viral. At one point, one of the store staff shows the cops the CCTV footage of her walking out of the store with a cart full of goods.(Video screengrab)

The video of the incident, which allegedly took place in January this year, resurfaced a few days ago, showing the woman crying and gasping for breath as the cops interrogate her.

In the footage, posted by a YouTube channel, the woman can also be seen apologising for the incident, amid promises that it would not be repeated.

The cops, during the interrogation, ask the woman whether English is her first language, following which she answers in the negative. Between gasps, she informs them that her first language is Gujarati.

The cops then ask where the language is spoken, to which she answers, “India.” She is further asked whether she would need an interpreter, and she says she does not.

At one point, one of the store staff shows the cops the CCTV footage of her walking out of the store with a cart full of goods and being stopped after she passes the exit. “So she just put everything in the cart and then just walked past.." one of the cops said, to which the store staff replies, “just walked straight out.”

The woman is seen hyperventilating throughout the interrogation, with the police asking her if help should be called in. She further says she has a driver licence out of Washington.

During the course of the investigation, one of the shop staff is heard saying, “Yeah she is a regular here.” When the cops ask whether she has been caught before, the staff answers, “No this is the first time that anyone's approached her.”

The woman further admits to the cops that she intended to resell some of the items she had shoplifted. While the personnel said she would be let off after questioning, they informed her that she would have to appear in court in connection with the case.