'As Cracker Barrel's ex-designer...': NC man says new logo, makeover is 'brand suicide'

Cracker Barrel, the US-based food and gift store, announced on Wednesday they are changing their iconic logo, which has been a face of the brand the last 47 years. The change, which was part of the brand's makeover, received massive backlash on social media. Cracker Barrel's old logo.

Cracker Barrel has had the golden-colored image of a man resting against an oak barrel as its logo since 1977. Announcing the change, the brand's CEO said that it is "now rooted even more closely to the iconic barrel shape."

However, a large number of people opposed the move, including a designer from North Carolina, who worked with Cracker Barrel for a year. Erik Russel, a Greenville-based designer, wrote on is X account that the logo change would be "suicidal" for the brand.

"As a brand designer that worked at @CrackerBarrel for almost 9 years, watching them commit brand suicide is... something," Russel wrote on X.

Cracker Barrel Defends Decision

Despite the backlash, Cracker Barrel has defended the decision to change to logo. In an interview with Good Morning America, Julie Felss Masino, the CEO of Cracker Barrel, called the logo change the brand's attempt to adapt to the changing times.

“People like what we're doing. Cracker Barrel needs to feel like the Cracker Barrel for today and for tomorrow -- the things that you love are still there. We need people to choose us, and we want people to choose us,” Masino said.

“We believe in the goodness of country hospitality, a spirit that has always defined us. Our story hasn’t changed. Our values haven’t changed," Cracker Barrel's Chief Marketing Officer, Sarah Moore, said in a statement.