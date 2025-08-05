Baba Vanga’s ‘double fire’ prediction: What could happen in August 2025?

Bulgarian mystic Baba Vanga has been in the news lately for her chilling predictions. Though she passed away in 1996, her prophecies keep making headlines, especially in the context of natural disasters. Called the ‘Nostradamus of the Balkans’, her predictions are often vague, but still manage to send chills down one’s spine. Recently, Baba Vanga’s claim about a “double fire” has people worried. Some believe that Baba Vanga's prediction about 'double fire' could refer to wildfires.(Representative image/Unsplash)

Baba Vanga’s prediction about ‘double fire’

As per news outlet Made in Vilnius, the Bulgarian mystic had talked about a “double fire that will rise from heaven and earth simultaneously” in August 2025. While the meaning of the phrase is unclear, there is a lot of speculation around it.

The outlet said that some people believe that the fire could refer to wildfires or volcanic eruptions. Others claim an asteroid or meteorite could strike the Earth.

Another prediction by the mystic claims that humanity would come close to knowledge it “did not want to have” in August. The meaning is vague, but Baba Vanga had warned that “what is opened cannot be closed.”

The prediction has puzzled people, with many claiming it could be about a biotechnology breakthrough or artificial intelligence.

Baba Vanga predicted ‘political collapse’ in August?

One prophecy the mystic talked about was that “the united hand will be broken into two, and each will go its own way.” This phrase is seen by some to signal political tensions in unions like NATO or the EU, leading to division or withdrawal of some members. Others believe this could symbolize the growing tensions between the Western and Eastern blocs of states in the EU.

On the other hand, she also predicted a increased chances of natural disasters, a population decline in Europe and potential contact with aliens in 2025 as well.

