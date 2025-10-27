Battlefield 6 surprises fans with RedSec announcement: Launch date, time, teaser and more

It has been less than three weeks since Battlefield 6 was released to great excitement and a huge number of players. Now, EA has surprised fans again by announcing a brand-new feature, its own battle royale mode called RedSec. Battlefield 6 surprises fans with the sudden announcement of RedSec, a free-to-play battle royale launching October 28(X/@Battlefield)

The announcement comes as a big move for the Battlefield franchise. Back in 2020, Call of Duty launched its free battle royale game Warzone, which became a massive success. Now, EA seems ready to follow that path with RedSec, hoping to give Battlefield 6 players an equally thrilling large-scale experience, as per Dexerto.

RedSec to launch date

EA shared the news on the official Battlefield X (formerly Twitter) page, revealing that RedSec will be released on October 28, 2025, at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET / 3 PM GMT. The game will be completely free to play and will launch just one day after being announced, a surprise move known as a “shadowdrop.”

A short teaser clip was also shared with the announcement, confirming that RedSec will be available for everyone to download. EA also mentioned that the official gameplay trailer will drop at the same time as the game’s release, allowing players to see what to expect right before jumping in.

Also read: Battlefield 6 global release times: When and where to play in your region?

Fans react with excitement

Fans have already filled social media with excitement and anticipation. Many players had guessed that a battle royale mode was coming soon, and the surprise drop has only increased their enthusiasm. Fans dropped comments like “I’m not freaking out, you’re freaking out!” and “Can’t wait to drop in!”, showing how eager fans are to try out RedSec on launch day.

What to expect in RedSec

While EA has not revealed much about the gameplay, fans can expect intense matches, large maps, and a variety of weapons, all key parts of the Battlefield experience. The release of RedSec will also arrive alongside Battlefield 6’s first season update, which includes new maps, weapons, and more content for the main game.

With RedSec, EA hopes to bring a fresh, exciting twist to Battlefield 6 and attract even more players. The move marks another major step for the franchise as it joins the growing list of top shooters offering free-to-play battle royale experiences.

FAQs

1. When is Battlefield 6’s RedSec battle royale releasing?

RedSec will launch on October 28, 2025, at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET / 3 PM GMT, just one day after its official announcement.

2. Is RedSec free to play?

Yes, RedSec is completely free to play and available to everyone, even those who don’t own Battlefield 6.

3. What platforms will Battlefield 6 RedSec be available on?

EA has not confirmed the full list of platforms yet, but it is expected to release on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, like Battlefield 6.