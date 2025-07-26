‘Bloody frogs, raw sea cucumber’: Dog uncovers unusual haul in passenger’s bag at US airport

A specially trained canine is receiving lots of love on social media after it intercepted a South Korean passenger trying to bring an "unusual haul" into the USA. The US Customs and Border Protection tweeted that the K9 and its handler uncovered bloody frogs and raw cucumbers at Seattle–Tacoma International Airport. CBP K9 Buckie, who sniffed out bloody frogs in a passenger’s luggage at Seattle–Tacoma International Airport. (X/@CBP)

“Ribbit'ing discovery! CBP agriculture specialists and K9 Buckie at @flySEA uncovered an unusual haul from a passenger arriving from South Korea: bloody frogs, raw sea cucumbers, and other unidentified items. These items are now with @USFWS for identification,” CBP wrote.

The agency concluded the post with two photos. One of the photos shows the bloody frogs stored in a transparent bag. The other captures the Buckie, who is now being hailed as a hero by social media users.

A tweet by CBP about its K9 detecting an unusual haul. (X/@CBP)

What did social media say?

An individual questioned, “Wonder if these were to be used medicinally, for food, or to transport possible bacteria/bioweapon.” Another expressed, “Please tell Buckie I said he’s a good boy.” A third remarked, “Give that dog a treat and tell him the country says thank you!!” A fourth wrote, “Great job, K9 Buckie! Great job, CBP! Hope we get an update on this.”

About the K9 in CBP:

According to a government website, the dogs recruited for CBP go through a canine programme, which has its headquarters in El Paso, Texas. The primary goal of the CBP Canine Program is terrorist detection and apprehension.

The canines are also taught to “detect concealed humans and the odors of controlled substances.” They are trained for other specialities, including search and rescue, tracking, trailing, firearm detection, and special response. Additionally, the dogs are taught to locate human remains or cadavers.