Brown University student says she has survived 2 school shootings: 'Feels exactly how I felt in 2018'

A Brown University student who survived the 2018 Parkland school shooting has spoken of her shock and anger after experiencing yet another campus shooting - this time at the Ivy League university in Rhode Island. The shooting at Brown University took place at the Barus & Holley Engineering building.(LinkedIn/Zoe Weissman)

“I’m really angry. I’m really angry that this is happening to me all over again. And I’m just in shock,” 20-year-old Zoe Weissman told MS NOW after a gunman opened fire on Brown’s campus on Saturday evening.

“I think mentally I feel like I’m 12 again. These feels exactly how I felt in 2018,” Weissman said of the shooting that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

(Also Read: Brown University shooting: Police describe suspect as grave warning issued, ‘Remain vigilant, keep all doors locked’)

Brown University shooting

The shooting at Brown University took place at the Barus & Holley Engineering building. A gunman dressed in black reportedly stormed a first-floor classroom, killing at least two people and injuring several others before fleeing the scene. Officials said the suspect escaped police and remained at large, triggering a campus-wide lockdown and a large-scale manhunt across parts of Providence.

Brown University later confirmed the deaths in an official statement. “This is a deeply tragic day for Brown, our families and our local community,” the university said. “There are truly no words that can express the deep sorrow we are feeling for the victims of the shooting that took place today at the Barus & Holley engineering and physics building,” it added.

Weissman said that while classes were not formally in session, students were on campus preparing for finals ahead of the winter holidays when the shooting occurred. She also pointed to a disturbing pattern emerging across the US. “There’s already students who survived the school shooting in Oxford in Michigan, and then went to Michigan State and survived another school shooting,” she said.

“This isn’t a new phenomenon,” Weissman said. “And we’re going to get to a point where there’s people like myself who survived two of these,” she added.