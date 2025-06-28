Buying a Labubu toy? Here's how to spot a fake

Those wide-eyed little creatures hanging off backpacks or staring out from shelves? They’re Labubus and they’re absolutely everywhere right now. If you haven’t seen one, you probably haven’t looked hard enough. Labubus from Pop Mart stores and their online shop often sell out fast, leaving fans to chase them elsewhere. (@LABUBU_0x/ X)

These collectible figures from Pop Mart have become a global obsession, and that has made them incredibly hard to buy. Pop Mart stores and their online shop often sell out fast, leaving fans to chase them elsewhere. Once stock dries up, buyers head to Amazon or resellers like StockX — but even then, it’s hit or miss.

And with the hype comes a big problem: fakes. Known online as “Lafufus,” these counterfeit toys are showing up more and more. Many look convincing at first glance, but small details reveal which ones are real.

StockX is a trusted resale site because it uses a serious verification system to weed out knockoffs. But if you’re buying Labubu dolls from other places, like random Amazon listings or independent sellers, the risk goes up. Some buyers don’t realize they’ve bought a fake until it’s too late.

So how do you tell if your Labubu is the real ?

Start with the box. Authentic packaging has a matte, soft feel with dull colors. Real boxes also come with a QR code that takes you straight to Pop Mart’s official site. If the code leads somewhere else or redirects after a weird pause it’s likely fake.

Not all old Labubu models have QR codes, though, so the missing code doesn’t always mean trouble. There are more ways to check.

First, count the teeth. Every real Labubu has exactly nine sharp teeth.

Real Labubus have a soft peachy tone

Next, check the color of its face. Real Labubus have a soft peachy tone. If the color is too orange, pink, or yellow, it might be fake.

One of the newest ways Pop Mart is fighting fakes is with a UV stamp. Starting with 2024 releases, official Labubus now have a hidden stamp on the right foot that only shows up under UV light. What you see depends on the series. A “Have A Seat” Labubu should appear to be sitting in the UV stamp. A “Macaron” series one should show a standing figure. No stamp at all? It could be an older model or a fake.

If you’re still shopping for one, the safest option is always Pop Mart itself, either in-store or through their website. But those often sell out in minutes. When that happens, StockX is your next safest bet, known for verifying high-demand products like sneakers and now Labubu dolls, too.

Amazon’s official Pop Mart listings are another option, but those often go just as quickly. And if you’re not careful, it’s easy to click on a third-party seller and end up with a fake.

Scammers know how popular these toys are, and they’re cashing in. So before you buy, know the signs. Nobody wants to pay for a collectible and end up with a cheap knockoff.