Laguna Beach sheepdog helps first responders land helicopter during emergency, earns praise: ‘What a good boy’ | Video

A feel-good video shows a sheepdog in California helping first responders land a helicopter during an emergency situation in Orange County. The video shows the dog smoothly guiding a herd of goats out of the way to let the units work.

California sheepdog helps first responders land helicopter during emergency (lagunabeachpd/Instagram)

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The Laguna Beach Police Department shared the video on Instagram, praising the dog for helping out first responders.

“While LBPD, LBFD & OCFA personnel responded to an emergency today, drone pilots captured footage of the units clearing the trail for a helicopter,” the Laguna Beach Police Department captioned the video.

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“While doing so, a helpful sheepdog stepped up and helped guide a herd of goats out of the way so the units could work. That’s a good boy,” it added.

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{{^usCountry}} At one point, the camera zooms in on the dog happily walking across the hillside with its tail wagging after completing its mission. Officials did not reveal details about the emergency response or what prompted the helicopter deployment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At one point, the camera zooms in on the dog happily walking across the hillside with its tail wagging after completing its mission. Officials did not reveal details about the emergency response or what prompted the helicopter deployment. {{/usCountry}}

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Watch the video here: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DbeWilmhvGf/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

‘What a good boy’

The video prompted Netizens to praise the dog. “I love our town and the folk’s that keep us safe! And that includes the sheep herders, the sheep and dogs as they clear these hills to help us stay safe during fire season,” one user commented, while another wrote, “gotta love those herding dogs”. “Looking like a great Pyrenees or great Pyrenees mix they are big, beautiful, majestic, intelligent animals that perform their job extremely well,” wrote a user.

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One user wrote, “love seeing these cuties with a mission”. Another said, “What a good boy!”

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Dogs generally guide herds using natural predatory instincts, body positioning, and controlled pressure to steer the animals without harming them. Some herders often use herding dogs to help them tend their herd.

According to the National Geographic Society, “Herding dogs have been bred to respond to the whistle or other commands of the herder. They keep a herd of sheep, goats, or cattle together. Herding dogs, such as kelpies and koolies, can also guide herds through dangerous terrain. Herding dogs are so skilled and efficient that they often participate in competitions. At these competitions, called trials, herding dogs move animals around an enclosure, through a series of fences and gates.”

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