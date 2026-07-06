Camino the pup's emotional final car ride with foster mom leaves Netizens in tears, ‘Got a forever home…’ | Video

An emotional video shows a rescued pup named Camino taking a final car ride with his foster mom, Janis. The bittersweet ride may end in an adoption, which is what makes the moment so poignant, with Camino sitting quietly in the passenger seat as he heads to his meet-and-greet, with piano music playing in the background .

Camino the pup's emotional final car ride with foster mom leaves Netizens in tears (thewuhave/Instagram)

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Camino had been living with Janis for a while. Janis shares her foster journey through @thewuhaven. She fosters kids and dog-friendly pups near Johns Creek and Cumming, Georgia. On her profile, Camino is listed as a one-year-old, 53-pound lab mix.

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“The hardest goodbye becomes the happiest hello. I’m always honored to make this drive for them,” the video is captioned.

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{{^usCountry}} In the comment on the post, @thewuhaven wrote, “Camino was adopted to a very loving home where the adopter has always owned rescue animals. He is so loved already and will be spoiled for the rest of his life. The@herodogrescue has a 2part approval process of vetting potential adopters. Once they pass the screening, fosters call adopters and screen them directly since we know our foster dog best. From there if it is a fit, a loving perfect home for them, we schedule a meet and greet and check their home. Our foster dogs are loved on just like our personal dogs and we really try to help them be adoptable, then find them a good loving home that would be the best fit for them.” ‘Camino is adopted’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the comment on the post, @thewuhaven wrote, “Camino was adopted to a very loving home where the adopter has always owned rescue animals. He is so loved already and will be spoiled for the rest of his life. The@herodogrescue has a 2part approval process of vetting potential adopters. Once they pass the screening, fosters call adopters and screen them directly since we know our foster dog best. From there if it is a fit, a loving perfect home for them, we schedule a meet and greet and check their home. Our foster dogs are loved on just like our personal dogs and we really try to help them be adoptable, then find them a good loving home that would be the best fit for them.” ‘Camino is adopted’ {{/usCountry}}

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In a follow-up video, Janis said that Camino was adopted. She asks the pup if he is “excited” after `the long drive, as he sits in the car.

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“Camino is adopted. He will be spoiled as the only dog in a family with 3 cats. I'm going to miss this sweet guy. I think we all knew that when I took him to his meet he will stay. Happy tails, Camino,” the captions reads.

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Netizens took to the comment sections of the videos to share their thoughts. “Thank God the precious baby got a forever home with love,” one user wrote, while another said, “He is precious!! Happy trails dear Camino!!!!”

“His face… beautiful soul,” wrote a user. “As a family that also fosters dogs this is a bitter sweet moment. We've had fosters for almost a year and they become a part of your family and when they finally get their furever family it's wonderful to cry seeing them go to their next home,” wrote another.

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