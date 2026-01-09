CEO spends $3,000 every week to treat his startup team to lunch: ‘Culture isn’t about unlimited PTO’

He further shared a series of visuals that show him spending time with his team. He explained that the money he spends on lunch is his “best investment,” adding, “It’s in the people who make everything possible.”

He added, “Culture isn’t about ping pong tables or unlimited PTO. It’s about creating an environment where the best people can do their best work. So yes, that includes buying them lunch.”

A Los Angeles-based CEO , in an Instagram post, revealed that each week he spends nearly $3000 to treat his team to lunch. He shared that it’s one of his best investments, adding that it helps his team of 30 employees work more closely together and operate effectively.

What did social media say? Praising, an individual posted, “I love this so much! And what an incredible team you all are.” Another added, “So incredibly cool to watch your progress!! Not afraid to take a different route and invest in PEOPLE!”

A third commented, "If they have to ask what the ROI is, they don't get it! I'm glad you can spread this message and hopefully inspire some change in other offices!" A fourth wrote, "I used to manage a team of 80 people, sitting down with them for lunch and just chatting about anything and everything that didn't have to do with work was some of the best investment of time I made there. You are nothing without your team, and you are unstoppable when they feel heard and valued."

Who is John Hu? According to his LinkedIn profile, Hu graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and then pursued higher education at Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

He started his career as an investment banking analyst at Goldman Sachs in 2016 and worked there for over a year. He founded his own company in 2021, where he also assumed the role of CEO.