Daniel Naroditsky's death sparks outrage against Vladimir Kramnik over cheating allegations - A look at their feud

Daniel Naroditsky's untimely death, which was revealed on October 19, 2025, has left the chess community around the world in shock. His was just 29. His family and the Charlotte Chess Center acknowledged the news, although they did not reveal the cause of his demise. Grandmasters Daniel Naroditsky and Vladimir Kramnik.(@VBkramnik on X and @CLTchesscenter)

One of America's leading online chess creators, Naroditsky was renowned for his teaching materials, speed-chess expertise, and perceptive commentary. On social media sites like Twitch and Chess.com, he amassed more than a million followers.

Vladimir Kramnik, the former world chess champion, received harsh criticism from fans after Naroditsky's demise.

Daniel Naroditsky and Vladimir Kramnik feud

Many social media users highlighted Kramnik's 2024 public claims of cheating against Naroditsky, in which he said the young grandmaster used computer help while playing online games.

Kramnik alleged that Naroditsky's almost flawless play on streams was “statistically impossible” without outside assistance.

Naroditsky strongly refuted the accusations of cheating, presenting in-depth footage of his authentic playing style. He accused Kramnik of causing him severe mental suffering and harming his reputation by making unfounded claims without evidence.

The continuous public harassment caused Naroditsky a great deal of mental stress. In a final broadcast before his death, fans noticed signs of sadness, which they partially attributed to the strain caused by Kramnik's charges.

Fans and chess commentators are now questioning whether Naroditsky's mental wellness suffered as a result of the constant public scrutiny. During a Twitch stream in 2024, Naroditsky publicly expressed his feelings of burnout and anxiety as a result of "constant online negativity."

Social media users have now accused Kramnik of harassing and reckless conduct, claiming that his online campaign exacerbated Naroditsky's stress.

Kramnik post after Daniel Naroditsky's sudden demise raises eyebrows

Following the passing, Kramnik stirred up controversy again by implying on X (previously Twitter) that Naroditsky might have struggled with substance misuse and demanding a "investigation."

He also posted screenshots of people who claimed to have noticed “worrying signs” in Naroditsky's last streams.

Vladimir Kramnik's post

Many criticized Kramnik for using the tragedy to support his previous assertions, calling his tone callous.

Major chess organizations, such as Chess.com and FIDE, issued remarks in Naroditsky's honor but refrained from discussing the conflict.