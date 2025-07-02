Del Monte files for bankruptcy: What it means for food, grocery prices in US

Del Monte Foods has filed for bankruptcy. The 138-year-old company is looking for a buyer. On Tuesday, Del Monte Foods announced it was voluntarily entering Chapter 11, Reuters reported. The canned foods firm is going through a sale process for all of its assets as well. As per its statement, Del Monte has secured $912.5 million in new funding. This will allow the company to remain afloat as it enters the peak canning season while the sale process is underway. According to court documents, the liabilities of Del Monte Foods were estimated between $1 billion and $10 billion. Del Monte canned tomatoes are seen among other nonperishable goods inside the West CAP Food Pantry in Boyceville, Wisconsin, U.S(REUTERS)

The decision could significantly impact food and grocery prices in the United States. Del Monte is behind some major brands such as College Inn, which sells broth and stocks, and Joyba’s tea products. Sarah Foss, global head of legal and restructuring at Debtwire, told CNN that Del Monte cited declining consumer demand for the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.

“Consumer preferences have shifted away from preservative-laden canned food in favor of healthier alternatives,” she added. This led the company to incur increased costs in terms of storing surplus inventory and promotional spending to encourage buyers.

Del Monte’s bankruptcy needs to be seen in the light of inflation and US President Donald Trump’s tariff policies. In May, inflation in the US picked up a bit due to rising food prices.

As per a report by the Labor Department, consumer prices jumped 2.4 per cent in May compared with a year ago. In April, the prices had registered a 2.3 per cent increase year-on-year.

The figures mean that the Federal Reserve’s 2 per cent inflation target remains unfulfilled. This means the central bank is less likely to reduce borrowing costs in the future.

As for tariffs, an Associated Press report stated that almost all economists expect that the Trump administration’s policies could make things more expensive in the second half of 2025, but the exact impact remains uncertain.

In this context, Del Monte Food’s bankruptcy and closure could potentially increase food prices. However, the exact impact is expected to become apparent in the next few months.

FAQs

1. Has Del Monte Foods filed for bankruptcy?

Yes, it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Tuesday.

2. How much in liabilities does Del Monte Foods have?

The estimated liabilities are between $1 and $10 billion.

2. Are Del Monte’s non-US subsidiaries included in the bankruptcy filing?

No, as per Reuters, the company’s non-U.S. subsidiaries are not part of the Chapter 11 proceedings and will continue to operate as usual.