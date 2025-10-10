Did Raisa attend Selena Gomez wedding? Actor who gave liver to singer breaks silence; a look at their relationship

Francia Raísa has spoken out about the long-running rumors of a fallout with Selena Gomez, years after donating her kidney to the singer in 2017. Selena Gomez first revealed in 2017 that Raísa had donated her kidney, calling her a “beautiful friend” in an Instagram post.(File image)

In an interview with Univision’s Primer Impacto, the How I Met Your Father and Grown-ish actor dismissed speculation that she had confronted Gomez about her behavior after the transplant, including claims that she was upset over Gomez allegedly smoking.

“Well, right now [what] you’re asking me is nonsense... and there are too many rumors,” Raísa said, according to Entertainment Weekly. “When that rumor came out that I had gotten angry or something like that because [Selena] was smoking, I wasn’t aware of those rumors.”

She added, “What you’re asking me are rumors. No one knows what’s going on, and neither she nor I are talking about it. One day, maybe we will address it.”

In another Spanish-language interview with journalist Magaly Ortiz, conducted just days before Gomez’s September 27 wedding to Benny Blanco, Raísa declined to answer a question about whether the two women had reconnected.

“You know what? I’m not going to talk about that right now,” she said, in the translated version posted on Ortiz’s YouTube channel. “But I do know that she’s getting married and I’m very happy for her ... she has a life and she’s already a billionaire and I’m grateful that I was able to do that for her.”

The renewed interest in their friendship followed speculation over whether Raísa attended Gomez’s wedding. Other guests, including Gomez’s Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short and close friend Taylor Swift, were confirmed to be there.

Also read: 'Just look at her': Taylor Swift gushing over Selena Gomez before she walks down the aisle screams best friend goals!

Raísa had donated her kidney to Selena Gomez in 2017

Gomez first revealed in 2017 that Raísa had donated her kidney, calling her a “beautiful friend” in an Instagram post.

In the years since, Raísa has acknowledged that their friendship has had challenges. In 2023, she told Extra TV that their relationship has had ups and downs over time.

“I treat her like my little sister; she treats me like her older sister. I don’t know any relationship that’s perfect,” Raísa said. “Sometimes people need to spend time apart in order to grow. We had to almost go on our own journey and grow.”