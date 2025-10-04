Do Gen Z tip less? New survey reveals surprising trends

Gen Z may be technologically more advanced, but they are clearly behind when it comes to their generosity at restaurants. A Fox News report cites a survey by Bankrate, which was released this summer, to reveal that people in this age group skimp the most on tips. A latest study highlights that members of Gen Z are less inclined to tip than others.(Unsplash)

The San Francisco Standard too focused on this phenomenon and quoted a bartender expressing his frustration with this trend.

“Even five years ago, young people would still be kind of generous. Now they are definitely skimping on tips,” the report quoted an experienced bartender as saying. “This is even Gen Zs that are dropping platinum AmExes — it’s not like they’re giving me a Wells Fargo debit card.”

However, not everyone is stingy when it comes to tipping at a bar or a restaurant. Fox News spoke to a couple of members of this generation and they were all for leaving a tip.

“I always leave a tip," one person said. "Unless you are really, really mean to me, I'm going to leave you a tip, even if it's just a dollar.”

Reasons for Gen Z’s attitude to tipping

Going into the possible causes behind this new trend among Gez Z members, the report highlights that some think it is due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, which prevented this age group from familiarizing with tipping conventions.

Some think it may be because of financial constraints and some chalk it down to poor manners.

Also Read: After Nepal, Gen-Z protests rock Madagascar and Peru: Here's why

There are other novelties too in the way Gen Z conducts themselves at bars and restaurants. They are more keen on non-alcoholic and ‘trendy’ drinks, the sort that would look impressive on a social media post, as per The San Francisco Standard.

There are also some habits which the bartenders and waiters find annoying. Hogging a booth and sitting there for a prolonged period without ordering anything is one of them. Everyone ordering and paying separately is another growing phenomenon.

So, Gen Z needs to step up their game when it comes to their behavior at bars and cafes. Then again, maybe the bartenders need to get used to this new world.

Also Read: Where's Gen Z among richest Indians? Hurun list 2025 shows who's got the money

FAQs

What is tipping?

It is the practice of leaving money as a ‘tip’ – a monetary token of appreciation – over and above the bill for the bartenders and waiters who serve you at a restaurant.

What is the usual practice of tipping?

The frequency and magnitude of tipping varies with culture and country. People in countries with low per capita income are less generous in their tips. There are also countries like South Korea where tipping is considered insulting as the waiters are well paid. But in the US, a 15-20% tip is considered normal and almost obligatory.

Why is Gen Z less open to tipping?

It is hard to point out a single reason but there are possibilities. Lack of financial strength, unfamiliarity with the tradition, change in attitude, all of these could be responsible for less tipping by Gen Z.