Morocco erupts in Gen Z–led protests over World Cup spending, hundreds injured

Morocco said almost 300 police officers and civilians were injured in the latest night of youth-led protests against failing government services and lavish spending for the 2030 men’s football World Cup. Some 409 individuals were taken into police custody.(AFP)

Demonstrations that started at the weekend spread to new parts of the North African kingdom late Tuesday. The deepening unrest mirrors recent ‘Gen Z’ protests in countries such as Madagascar, where President Andry Rajoelina fired his government this week following days of turmoil.

The Moroccan Interior Ministry said Wednesday at least 263 members of the security forces and 23 civilians were hurt in protests across 17 cities the previous night. Some 409 individuals were taken into police custody, it added.

Upheaval on this scale is rare for Morocco, an investor favourite that’s seen as a beacon of stability in the Middle East and North Africa. It comes as authorities plan an estimated $35 billion in infrastructure spending over the coming years, some of which will go toward facilities to co-host football’s top event with Spain and Portugal.

Such outlay has enraged many in the country of 38 million people on Europe’s doorstep, where youth unemployment is rampant and health and education facilities languish. A leaderless and tech-savvy group named GenZ212 has spearheaded the opposition, drumming up demonstrations via social media.

‘Health Care First’

“Health care first, we don’t want the World Cup,” protesters have chanted.

The ministry accused demonstrators of a “dangerous escalation” and alleged they used knives and firebombs. “All persons proven to have committed acts or behaviours that fall under the scope of the law will be dealt with firmly and strictly,” it said in a statement.

AMDH, Morocco’s main human rights advocacy group, estimates more than 1,000 people have been arrested since Saturday. In the capital Rabat alone, 148 protesters have faced charges ranging from disparaging public security to committing acts of violence, it said.

Damir, a prominent advocacy group, urged the government to reconsider its national investment priorities and “strictly respect” citizens’ constitutional right to assert their opinions peacefully.

In a statement, it expressed regret over “the disproportionate response of public authorities to these demonstrations, rejects the excessive use of force, and condemns the use of violence by intruders within the protests.”