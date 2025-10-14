Donald Trump slams Time Magazine for using his ‘worst picture’ for cover story

Donald Trump took to Truth Social early Tuesday morning to blast Time magazine for using what he called the “worst picture of all time” on its latest cover - one that featured a story applauding his role in brokering a new Middle East peace deal. Donald Trump calls out Time Magazine for using his 'Worst Picture' on cover praising his Middle East peace deal(REUTERS)

Trump slams Time Magazine

In the post, Trump accused Time of sabotaging an otherwise flattering profile. “Time Magazine wrote a relatively good story about me, but the picture may be the Worst of All Time,” Trump wrote, before adding that the magazine “‘disappeared’ my hair” and placed a “floating crown” above his head. “Really weird!” he added.

The cover, released Monday afternoon, featured the headline “His Triumph” - referring to Trump’s 20-point peace plan, which helped secure the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian detainees.

The photo, taken from a low angle with the sun behind his head, shows Trump squinting into the light. The president said he “never liked” that kind of shot, calling it a “super bad picture” that “deserves to be called out.”

Trump’s frustration with unflattering images is not new. In March, he blasted a portrait hanging in Colorado’s state capitol as “purposefully distorted,” urging the governor to take it down, Forbes reported.

Back in 2020, during his first term, he complained about viral photos showing him outdoors with windswept hair and visible tan lines, tweeting, “More Fake News. Anything to demean?”

He even criticized the 2017 CNN election book Unprecedented, tweeting, “Used the worst cover photo of me!”

Reactions pour in

While some of Trump’s supporters defended him online, others mocked the outburst. “Time magazine uses the most unflattering photos of President Trump at a moment when they should be honoring him,” wrote Kari Lake.

Conservative commentator Mario Nawfal called the cover “deliberately terrible.” Despite the uproar, the Time cover featuring a headline celebrating his diplomatic “triumph” might have been one of Trump’s more positive press moments in months.

