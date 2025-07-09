DoorDash down: Breakfast orders stall across US amid early morning outage

DoorDash users woke up to frustration Wednesday morning as the food delivery platform suddenly stopped working. Both customers and drivers found themselves logged out of the app, with no clear explanation from the company. Reports of the outage started pouring in just before sunrise, disrupting breakfast orders and leaving Dashers unable to log in for their early-morning shifts, according to outage tracking site DownDetector. DoorDash down: Breakfast orders stall across the US amid early morning outage (Unsplash - representational image)

Dashers and customers hit hardest

The disruptions affected not only customers trying to place breakfast orders but also Dashers-DoorDash’s fleet of gig drivers-who rely on the app for their early-morning income.

DownDetector reported that at least 71% of the complaints were related to problems with the Dasher App, which is used by drivers to receive and fulfill delivery orders.

As reported by The Sun, customers attempting to place orders encountered system errors and delays, while Dashers were met with messages such as: “Unable to load data”, “We are unable to start your dash at this time due to ‘The operation couldn't be completed. (ErrorNetworking.ResponseStatusCodeError error 1.).’ Please try again later.”

Social media erupts with complaints

Frustrated users flooded X (formerly Twitter) with posts and screenshots highlighting the issue. A dasher vented, “Hey DoorDash, fix your app. I am trying to early morning grind, and the app is down.”

Customers also shared their disappointment. A wrote, “I’m so thirsty and finally ordered drinks and now it's just... nothing… for an hour and a half. No updates.”

Reports peak and slowly decline

By 7:01 a.m. CT, the height of the platform’s breakfast activity, nearly 5,500 complaints had been recorded. The number gradually dropped to around 2,800 reports by 7:47 a.m. CT, and just over 500 by 8:19 a.m., reported The Sun.

The initial reports to DownDetector began around 3:46 a.m. CT, with about 200 early issues flagged. The volume of complaints steadily escalated as users across different time zones attempted to use the app during the morning hours.

As of mid-morning, DoorDash had not issued any official update regarding the outage. The platform remained unstable for some users, with no clarification on when full service would resume.

FAQs

What happened to DoorDash today?

Thousands of users and drivers reported that the DoorDash app was down Wednesday morning, mainly during peak breakfast hours.

When did the DoorDash outage begin?

Reports of problems started surfacing around 3:46 a.m. CT, peaking around 7 a.m.

Was the DoorDash app down for drivers, too?

Yes, Dashers faced widespread issues with the Dasher App, including error messages preventing them from logging in or starting deliveries.