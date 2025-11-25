DWTS Season 34: Who is Ezra Sosa? All on Jordan Chiles' partner

Jordan Chiles is one of the five finalists of Dancing with the Stars Season 34. The 24-year-old gymnast, who won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2024 Summer Olympics, has been partnered with Ezra Sosa, USA Today reported. DWTS finalist Jordan Chiles and her partner Ezra Sosa.(Instagram/dancingwiththestars)

All about Ezra Sosa

Ezra Sosa is a well-known dancer and choreographer who has been involved with ABC’s Dancing with the Stars since 2021, according to US Weekly magazine.

Sosa also replaced pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev on DWTS season 32. Before he joined DWTS as a troupe dancer in 2021, Sosa appeared on several dance competitions, including So You Think You Can Dance and World of Dance. He had also auditioned for America’s Got Talent.

He made it to the top 6 on So You Think You Can Dance Season 16. In an interaction with The Hollywood Reporter, Ezra Sosa said he looks forward to appearing on shows like Maybe The Traitors and Celebrity Big Brother in future. “I definitely see that in my future,” he said.

Ezra Sosa on partnering with Jordan Chiles

Ezra Sosa told The Hollywood Reporter that he had “the biggest sigh of relief of my life” when he met his DWTS partner Jordan Chiles. Sosa said that the Olympic gymnast “filled my heart with so much joy” with her energy. “We instantly clicked,” he stated.

“The fact that I get to share this experience with Jordan, an Olympian, I am so honored,” he added.

Ezra Sosa lauds Jordan Chiles

Ezra Sosa is aware of the advantages of being a partner to Jordan Chiles. He believes he has a chance at winning the Mirrorball because Chiles is “a very capable person” who can flip and turn. “There’s a lot more I can showcase from her,” said Sosa, who is also a dance choreographer.

“I have an Olympian who is used to a very rigorous training schedule. I quickly knew that I had to adapt my teaching style to accommodate that,” he concluded.

