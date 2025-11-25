Jordan Chiles' medal controversy explained as Olympian gears up for DWTS Season 34 finale

Jordan Chiles is heading into the Dancing with the Stars Season 34 finale with steady momentum, even as questions around her Paris Olympics medal dispute continue to follow her. The 23-year-old gymnast has been one of the season’s strongest performers. Jordan Chiles is currently seen on Dancing with the Stars.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

What happened?

Chiles’ Olympic chapter remains a central part of her story. Her individual floor bronze from the 2024 Paris Games was withdrawn just days after competition because of a scoring-inquiry ruling. The medal was reassigned to Romania’s Ana Barbosu, sparking debate across gymnastics circles and heavy reaction online.

The incident resurfaced this week as the DWTS finale approached, largely because Chiles had addressed the issue earlier at the ESPY Awards on July 16.

During that appearance, she told E! News she was still working through the Paris experience.

“For now, I’m still embracing Paris,” she said at the time. “I’m still embracing the moments that we’ve all had since Paris.”

Chiles added that she has one more year of college ahead before deciding on a formal comeback for Los Angeles 2028.

Where she stands on returning to competition

Chiles has not committed either way. The July interview underscored that she views her Paris routine as a bronze-level performance, regardless of the final ruling. “I'm always going to fight and be my best self because that's just who I am,” she said back then.

The comments remain her most recent public stance on whether she will compete in Los Angeles. There has been no update since, even as her dancing schedule has kept her in the spotlight.

DWTS finale push

For the DWTS finale, Chiles and partner Ezra Sosa trail only narrowly behind the season’s top scorers. For the finale, she will perform with two contrasting routines. A paso doble set to Rihanna’s “Breakin’ Dishes,” and a freestyle prepared to Normani’s “Motivation.”

The finale placement gives Chiles another national stage at a moment when the Paris medal decision is still being revisited by fans. Her focus, at least publicly, sits on the show and finishing the season cleanly.

FAQs:

Why was Jordan Chiles stripped of her Paris 2024 bronze medal?

Her floor-routine bronze was removed after a scoring inquiry, and the medal was reassigned to Romania’s Ana Barbosu.

Is Jordan Chiles returning for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics?

She said she has not decided yet, noting she is finishing one more year of college.

What to expect from Jordan Chiles in the DWTS Season 34 finale?

She and partner Ezra Sosa have a paso doble to Rihanna’s “Breakin’ Dishes” and a freestyle to Normani’s “Motivation.”