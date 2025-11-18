Emily Ting marries Johnny Knoxville in intimate outdoor ceremony: Actor calls himself ‘luckiest fella in universe’

Emily Ting and Johnny Knoxville tied the knot in an intimate outdoor ceremony, which the actor and stunt performer shared on Instagram on Sunday, November 16. Knoxville called himself the “luckiest fell in the universe,” and the couple's friend and A Dirty Shame co-star John Waters officiated the nuptials. Their dog, Bucket, also joined in on the celebration, as reported by People Magazine. Emily Ting and Johnny Knoxville marry in an intimate ceremony with dog Bucket present.(johnnyknoxville/Instagram)

Knoxville pens emotional note for new bride Emily Ting

Along with the Instagram post, Knoxville wrote, “It seems I have had a lot of news lately but there is no news bigger than this…..Today Emily and I got married and I’m the luckiest and happiest fella in the universe,” in the caption.

The 54-year-old continued as he mentioned their dog “Bucket” who “is pretty happy [too] as you can see from the pictures.” He also called Waters "the best Minister ever". He added, “It was a small ceremony with family, friends, and THE best minister ever. Thank you John Waters we love you so.”

Knoxville concluded his note with, “Ok I’m getting off Instagram now because it’s our wedding night , but I wanted everyone to know. Love to everybody, wahoooo!!!”

Ting and Knoxville's romance

According to her Instagram, People reported, Ting contributed to her now husband's 2022 film Jackass Forever. Her IMDb profile also lists costume design work for nearly 50 episodes of The Eric Andre Show, as well as for the 2021 movie Bad Trip and the 2024 film The Real Bros of Simi Valley: The Movie.

While the exact start of their relationship is unknown, the Dukes of Hazzard star has frequently posted photos with Ting on his Instagram.

Knoxville was previously married to Melanie Lynn Clapp, with whom he has a daughter, Madison, 29, and to Naomi Nelson, with whom he shares two sons, Rocko, 15, and Arlo, 14, as reported by People.