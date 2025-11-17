Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine’s home in Florida stormed by four masked gunmen: Report

Tekashi 6ix9ine's Florida home was reportedly ransacked during a frightening armed break-in, during which four gunmen allegedly held his mother against her will. According to TMZ, the rapper's 60-year-old mother was alone in teh house on Sunday night when the intruders forced their way inside, searching for cash and car keys. Tekashi 6ix9ine's mother was reportedly held at gunpoint during an armed break-in at their Florida home. (Photo by Carmen Mandato / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

6ix9ine was not home when masked men broke into the house

When police arrived, they learned that four masked men had entered the home armed with handguns. 6ix9ine's mother was reportedly held at gunpoint outside while the suspects searched the property for cash. Officers searched the property with the help of a K-9 unit but were unable to find the intruders. Police believe he suspect may have fled in a vehicle before authorities arrived, as reported by The Independent.

The artist, born Daniel Hernandez, was not at teh residence during the break-in. He was reportedly on a livestream with YouTuber Jack Doherty at the time, the same influencer who was arrested on drug-related charges over the weekend.

6ix9ine pleaded guilty to possession of drugs

The home invasion follows Hernandez's recent legal troubles. In July, the 29-year-old pleaded guilty to a drug possession charge, a violation of his supervised release tied to a prior federal prison sentence for racketeering and conspiracy offenses, as reported by The Independent.

Hernandez previously revealed that his Miami home was raided on March 12, when police discovered cocaine and ecstasy in a bedroom cabinet. He later pleaded guilty, and prosecutors agreed to drop two of the charges stemming from that incident as part of a deal.