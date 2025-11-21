Fatima Bosch: 5 things to know about the 2025 Miss Universe winner from Mexico

Fatima Bosch was named Miss Universe 2025 in Thailand. The 25-year-old model from Mexico had become a talking point after a messy moment earlier in the competition. A Thai pageant director publicly scolded her during a livestream, and her calm response went viral soon after. So by the time she walked onto the finale stage, it already felt like the world had its eyes on her. The crown just made everything official. Fatima Bosch became first woman from Mexico's Tabasco region to win Miss Universe. (AP)

Bosch received her crown from Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark. Thailand’s Praveenar Singh finished as first runner-up, while Venezuela’s Stephany Abasali, the Philippines’ Ahtisa Manalo, and the Ivory Coast’s Olivia Yacé rounded out the Top 5.

Here are five things to know about Fatima Bosch that you might not be aware of:

Fatima Bosch's roots, parents and family

Bosch grew up in Santiago de Teapa in Tabasco, and her family has been involved in public service, politics, and, interestingly, pageantry.

Her father, Bernardo Bosch Hernández, is an engineer and a longtime public servant. He spent 27 years at Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex), one of Mexico’s biggest state companies. According to Soap Central, he currently works as an advisor to the General Director of Pemex Exploration and Production.

Her mother, Vanessa Fernández Balboa, comes from a family where pageants were almost a tradition. Vanessa herself never entered the spotlight, but her sisters - Mónica Fernández and Claudia Fernández - both won the Flor Tabasco crown years before Fatima even thought about competing. It is the same title Fatima Bosch eventually picked up in 2018.

Fatima Bosch's education

Bosch has now become the first woman from Tabasco to win Miss Universe. She has always leaned toward the creative side. Bosch studied fashion design at Mexico’s Universidad Iberoamericana, then took things further with training at Milan’s Nuova Accademia di Belle Arti and Vermont’s Lyndon Institute, as per Merca.

Fatima Bosch's pageant journey and mental health

Her pageant life began early. She won the Flor de Oro crown in Tabasco in 2018, long before she became a global name.

In the past, Bosch has also spoken openly about living with ADHD and dyslexia during her school years and how those challenges shaped her.

Fatima Bosch’s Miss Universe journey

Her calmness during the livestream became a popular talking point of the pageant. Miss Universe Thailand director Nawat Itsaragrisil was believed to have called her a “dumbhead,” though he denied saying the word and instead claimed she caused “damage.”

After she walked off on the organisers, several other contestants walked out in solidarity with her. Bosch also kept her composure, which only strengthened her fan base.

Fatima Bosch's work outside pageants

For nine years, Bosch has volunteered with children battling cancer. According to Hola!, she organises an annual Christmas toy drive at the Oncology Hospital of Tabasco, something she continued even when training for Miss Universe.

FAQs

How old is Fatima Bosch?

She is 25 years old.

Where is Fatima Bosch from?

She was born in Santiago de Teapa in Tabasco, Mexico.

What did she study?

She studied fashion design and trained further in Milan and Vermont.

Why did she go viral before the finale?

A Thai pageant director scolded her during a livestream, and her calm reaction won support.

What volunteer work is she known for?

She has spent nine years helping children with cancer and leads a yearly toy drive.