Former Disney star turns CEO, raises $100 million for space startup. Internet reacts

Social media is in awe of Bridgit Mendler, a former Disney star who recently raised $100 million in funding for his space startup Northwood. Former Disney star-turned-CEO Bridgit Mendler. (Screengrab)

How did social media react? “Bridgit Mendler is proof that you really can do anything if you put your mind to it,” an X user wrote, sharing a series of screenshots. One of them shows her on the Disney Channel. She is best known for her lead role as Teddy Duncan on Good Luck Charlie and for her recurring role as Juliet Van Heusen on Wizards of Waverly Place.

Another screenshot shows a news article about her company raising the Series B funding and also securing a $49.8 million contract with the United States Space Force.

Another X user added, “Forget side quests, she’s doing all the main quests on hard mode and winning.” A third commented, “It feels like major career pivots like this require tremendous amounts of security and very low ego to entirely let go of your past successes and follow what you’re called to. Super admirable.”

A fourth wrote, “This brings back memories of watching Good Luck Charlie after school. Good for her.”

Bridgit Mendler on raising funds: “Yes, this is happening faster than we thought — you know, two fundraises in the same year and large sums of capital,” Mendler told Techcrunch, adding, “that’s really what we’re ready for from a production standpoint.”

“We get customers coming to us all the time requiring a ground solution, wanting us to help think through a ground problem with them, and we don’t want there to be a resource constraint that blocks us from being able to support that mission,” she said to the outlet.

“And so the resources were very intentionally brought on at this point to support the missions that are coming forward for us.”