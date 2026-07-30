Fortnite servers down: When will services resume after new update; gamers express frustration - ‘brb gonna go beat…’

Fortnite servers are reportedly down ahead of the v41.30 update. Many have been left wondering when services will resume after the scheduled maintenance.

Fortnite was down amid a scheduled maintenance. (Unsplash)

Given the time of the night, not too many people are online, so about 200 people from the US complained about issues with Fortnite on Downdetector. However, the issue is being faced by players globally amid Epic Games' scheduled maintenance plan.

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“Downtime for the #Fortnite v41.30 update begins now! Stay tuned for any updates or news from this patch shortly,” one page noted.

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{{^usCountry}} Other pages also noted that servers were down. A frustrated gamer wrote “fortnite is down brb gonna go beat my boyfriend now cuz men are the cause of everything, xoxo”. One page noted that players were facing issues with login and disconnection, noting that this was true across platforms like PS4, PS5, PC and Xbox. When will Fortnite services resume? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Other pages also noted that servers were down. A frustrated gamer wrote “fortnite is down brb gonna go beat my boyfriend now cuz men are the cause of everything, xoxo”. One page noted that players were facing issues with login and disconnection, noting that this was true across platforms like PS4, PS5, PC and Xbox. When will Fortnite services resume? {{/usCountry}}

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Notably, Fortnite Status or Fortnite have not commented on the current downtime, and Epic Games has not addressed it yet either. Normally, in cases of scheduled maintenance, services are back within 4 hours, one page noted.

Also Read | Fortnite: Over 1 million players still active on game every month, details here

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“Servers are offline. Expect the update in the next 30 minutes. The downtime will last about 4 hours,” they wrote.

Another person shared a video.

“FORTNITE SERVER'S ARE NOW DOWN FOR ABOUT 3+ HOURS. PRE DOWNLOUDS GO LIVE AFTER SERVERS GO DOWN,” they noted.

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As per Downdetector, users have been reporting issues since 3:54am ET or 12:54am PT. Thus, with the estimated downtime period, services are expected to resume around 7:54am ET or 4:54am PT.

Prior to the servers going down, matchmaking was also disabled, as per gamers.

Fortnite v41.30: What is coming to the game

The massive update will bring a much-anticipated Spider-Man: Brand New Day crossover as Tom Holland's movie takes theaters by storm. Here's all the new stuff coming after the new Fortnite v41.30 update.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Collab

The Simpsons Reload Map

Web-Shooters Mythic Returns on August 1

Lil Tecca Festival Headliner

Llama, Peely, and Quack Zero Point Sprites

New Sprite Mastery Page

Lucky Locator Gizmo

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While there were some who were angry about the downtime, more people appeared to be excited as the Fortnite downtime indicated that gamers would be treated to all the new arrivals in the fan-favorite battle royale.