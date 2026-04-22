Founder who once worked 12-hour shifts at sea shares how he built $13 million business: ‘Achieved my American dream’

A Chinese immigrant entrepreneur who once worked gruelling 12-hour shifts on fishing boats in Alaska has shared how he built a multi-million-dollar restaurant business in the United States. In a conversation with Business Insider, Jack Ng, who is now the founder of NGMA Group, recalled growing up in extreme poverty in rural China, where his family lived on a rice paddy without electricity or running water. Jack Ng is now the founder of NGMA Group. (Representational image/Unsplash)

“The idea of coming to America felt like going into space. It was a dream that was almost unimaginable,” Jack told Business Insider.

He shared that the dream became a reality when he was 12, after his uncle, who owned a Chinese restaurant in Washington, sponsored his parents’ work visas. He moved to the US with them, leaving behind 4 siblings.

Jack recalled that adjusting to life in a new country was far from easy, as he struggled with language barriers. “Other than my cousin, it felt like I was the only Asian kid in the whole school district. I spoke no English and often fell asleep in class. I couldn't help it, as I listened to the teacher speak for six hours in a language I didn't understand,” he said.

“Eventually, I learned English through work and friends, but I still didn't graduate from high school,” he added.

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12-hour shifts on fishing boats to achieving the American dream The entrepreneur said that soon after arriving in the US, he began working at his uncle’s restaurant and took up his first job outside the family at 14. He was determined to save money and build something of his own, so he later joined a fishing crew in Alaska’s Bering Sea. “I always worked hard, but I didn't really have an education. I knew I needed to save money and start my own company,” he told the outlet.

In Alaska, Jack said that the work was physically exhausting. He endured seasickness and long stretches of 12-hour shifts for months at a time. “But when I came back from those three months, I had about $15,000 in my bank account. That was a lot of money at the time,” he said, noting that the earnings made the hardship worthwhile.

Then, after 2 years, Jack said that he had saved around $60,000, which he used to open his first restaurant, China City, at the age of 21. He said that the initial phase was tough, but he gradually expanded, opening more locations and refining his business by learning from established restaurants.

“The first year was difficult, and we didn't make much money. Still, opening that restaurant felt like I had achieved my American dream,” he said.

Today, at 48, the entrepreneur shared that he owns 5 restaurants in Washington and enjoys financial stability. He also revealed that in 2025, he made more than $13 million in sales. “I've built a good team around me and have financial security that allows me to travel back to China when I want. I could retire, but that doesn't sound fun,” he said.

Looking ahead, Jack said that he hopes that his 22-year-old son, who already works at one of the restaurants, will eventually take over the business. However, he insisted that hands-on experience, from cooking to washing dishes, is essential before stepping into a leadership role. “You have to always be ready to jump in and work hard,” Jack said.