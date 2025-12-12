From Divinity to Tomb Raider: Catalyst- Here are major announcements from Game Awards 2025

The Game Awards 2025 took place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Thursday, December 11. Geoff Keighley hosted the event, while Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was crowned the game of the year, IGN reported. Several crucial announcements, including upcoming releases, were made at the venue. Filmmaker JJ Abrams and "Left 4 Dead" video game designer Mike Booth present a nominee during The Game Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.(AFP)

Here is a list of important revelations from the Game Awards 2025, as reported by IGN.

Casey Hudson is directing Star Wars: Fate of The Old Republic

Canadian video game developer, Casey Hudson, of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (KOTOR) and Mass Effect fame, is directing Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic. A spiritual successor to KOTOR, the new one from Acanaut Studios will be a single-player, narrative-driven action RPG game.

Get ready for Divinity from Larian Studios

The mysterious statue that had been created for The Game Awards 2025 turned out to hint at Divinity from Baldur's Gate 3's Larian Studios. The Belgian independent video game developer and publisher has been touting Divinity as the “biggest game ever”. The trailer for Divinity features a gripping scene of execution that gives fans goosebumps.

Leon S. Kennedy in Resident Evil Requiem

Capcom has officially confirmed that Kennedy will be featured in Resident Evil Requiem, which is set to release on February 27, 2026. In the new story trailer for the game, we see Kennedy wield a chainsaw in a bloody fight.

Tomb Raider: Catalyst

Crystal Dynamics has announced the release of Tomb Raider: Catalyst in 2027. The video game company said that Tomb Raider: Catalyst would be “set in the wake of a mythical cataclysm that has unleashed ancient secrets and awakened the mysterious forces that guard them”.

Amid a conflict between the present and the ancient world, Lara will have to rely on her judgment to “prevent a catastrophe and protect a secret” in this game.

Control: Resonant

Remedy Entertainment has confirmed that Control: Resonant will be released in 2026 for the PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The game will not star Jesse Faden. Instead, players will control Faden’s younger brother, Dylan, who was taken by the Federal Bureau of Control at the age of 10.

In a display of his supernatural special abilities, Dylan will wield a transforming melee weapon.

Pragmata’s release date

In other exciting news, Capcom has also confirmed that Pragmata will come out on April 24, 2026. Pragmata will be available on Nintendo Switch 2, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

FAQs

Who bagged the Game of the Year award at the Game Awards 2025?

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 won the Game of the Year award.

Who hosted the Game Awards 2025?

Geoff Keighley hosted the event.

Who is directing Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic?

Casey Hudson.