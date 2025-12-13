Geminid meteor shower peaks this weekend; here is the best time to watch in the US

For many sky watchers and star gazers, the Geminids are the one annual shower they can count on witnessing without special equipment. The meteor shower is expected to reach its peak this weekend, and its strongest activity is forecast on the nights of December 12 and 13, according to Time. The Geminids peak on the nights of December 12 and 13.(AP)

The annual event, which takes place in December every year, is known for producing bright, fast-moving meteors and a higher-than-average number of visible streaks.

If weather conditions help, viewers may see increased activity beginning in the evening hours.

Peak nights and expected activity in US

According to Time, the Geminids begin each year in mid-November and are active for several weeks. The peak occurs over a much shorter window in mid-December.

This year’s highest activity will be on Friday and Saturday nights. Under ideal viewing conditions, up to 120 meteors per hour could be visible. Activity may begin as early as 9 pm (local time), earlier than many other annual meteor showers.

Rates typically rise as the night goes on, with the most consistent viewing often reported after midnight and into the early morning hours. Cloud cover, light pollution and local weather conditions will affect visibility.

Why the Geminids are different

Most meteor showers originate from comet debris but the Geminids do not.

According to Time, the shower is linked to an asteroid known as 3200 Phaethon, discovered in 1983. The object follows an unusual orbit that brings it close to the Sun, shedding debris that later intersects with the Earth’s atmosphere.

The asteroid measures just over three miles in diameter. As its fragments enter the atmosphere at high speed, they burn up and create the bright streaks seen from the ground, often appearing yellow or white.

The shower is named after the Gemini constellation, the area of the sky from which the meteors appear to radiate. When the Geminids were first observed in the mid-1800s, activity was limited. Since then, the shower has steadily intensified.

Viewing conditions and timing in US

The Geminid meteor shower is visible across much of the world. Darker skies offer the best chance of seeing higher counts.

NASA recommends viewing from a location away from streetlights and urban areas. Observers are advised to lie flat and allow their eyes time to adjust to the dark, a process that can take up to 30 minutes. Peak activity often occurs at around 2 am, though meteors can appear at any point overnight. The shower continues until dawn.

