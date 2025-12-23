Google to ramp up green card applications in 2026, but not for remote workers: report

Google has informed employees that it will be "ramping up" PERM applications in 2026 for eligible employees. PERM, which stands for Program Electronic Review Management, is also known as “Labor Certification”. It is the crucial first step to securing a green card which allows foreigners to live and work permanently in the United States. Google plans to ramp up green card applications for eligible employees in 2026.(Reuters)

Google to ramp up green card applications

Google told employees in its December newsletter that those eligible for PERM would hear from its outside lawyers in Q1, according to a report in Business Insider.

The PERM process enables foreign employees to shift from temporary work visas to permanent residency. In the tech sector, companies frequently use it to move workers from H-1B status to a green card, allowing them to live and work in the United States on a permanent basis.

This development comes at a sensitive moment, as the H-1B visa programme faces growing scrutiny and backlash in parts of the US, driven by concerns that foreign workers are displacing American jobseekers.

Google employees eligible for green card

In its memo, Google said that employees must work from office to be considered for PERM. This means that visa employees working remotely will not be eligible.

"Remote Googlers must agree to transfer to an office to be PERM eligible," the memo read.

Business Insider had earlier reported that Google had paused PERM applications in January 2023. That was the same month it laid off 12,000 people. However, Google did apply for PERM for a small handful of employees in 2025, according to a person familiar with the matter.

