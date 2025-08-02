Grok Imagine is coming: How to get AI video generator for X; who can get it

Elon Musk's xAI is bringing Grok Imagine, which will allow people to make AI-driven videos. While Musk has been teasing Grok Imagine for some time, access has thus far seemingly been with select groups - like some xAI staff and influencers. Grok Imagine will let users make AI-driven videos, which can have sound, and it will all take place directly within the application.(AFP)

However, that is likely to change soon, as per Musk's latest post on X. Before we get to how users can access Grok Imagine, here's a brief look at its features.

Grok Imagine features

Grok Imagine will let users make AI-driven videos, which can have sound, and it will all take place directly within the application. Imagine will let users make images and videos from text prompts, and images can be turned into video as well.

Ahead of the formal announcement, Musk teased Imagine, saying they were "bringing back Vine, but in AI form". Vine is the popular short-form video platform that was discontinued in 2017.

An xAI employee told Dataconomy that Grok Imagine videos are six minutes in length, the time cap for Vine before it was discontinued by Twitter.

Another staff member, Mati Roy, shared that Grok Imagine has a ‘spicy mode’ that lets users have nudity in videos.

How to get Grok Imagine

Elon Musk said “Update your 𝕏 app and request to be on the waitlist for Grok Imagine.”

Prior to this, the Grok account also posted news of a phased rollout.

“Video generation is coming to Grok via our Imagine feature, powered by Aurora. Create instant videos with sound from text prompts. Download the standalone Grok app, subscribe to SuperGrok, and join the waitlist for early access in October.”

Imagine can be accessed by those in the premium subscription tier. SuperGrok is the paid tier for early access and costs $30 a month.

Apart from Imagine, xAI has also introduced AI companions, which came under some scrutiny. Ani is the female companion and Valentine the male one. Reportedly, they've exhibited vulgar and sexually explicit behavior. Musk's company, meanwhile, is only looking to amp up its AI efforts, adding 110,000 graphics processing units (GPUs) to Collosus – its supercomputer. A Baby Grok (suitable for kids) is also reportedly in works.