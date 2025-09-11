‘I just witnessed Charlie Kirk get assassinated’: Woman alleges 'liberals were cheering' after attack

Charlie Kirk, the founder of the conservative youth activist organisation Turning Point USA, died after being shot in the neck at a campus event in Utah. A woman, who claims she was present at the venue, shared a TikTok video alleging that “liberals were cheering” after the close Trump ally was attacked. A woman claimed she was at Utah Valley University when Charlie Kirk was shot in the neck. (Reuters, Screengrab)

The woman, who initially shared her video on TikTok, which later went viral on X, says, “I just witnessed Charlie Kirk get assassinated,” adding, “It was the most awful thing I have ever seen in my life. They shot him in the neck and the blood went everywhere”

She goes on to allege, “The worst part was the liberals who were there cheering.” She questions how people can celebrate someone’s death, adding that those who are doing that are “disgusting.”

How did social media users react?

An individual remarked, “I love you. As a professor at UCLA, I can tell you that our campus desperately needs more hearts like yours. Charlie has passed the baton to you and to millions of others. Be courageous, hold fast, keep your eyes on what is eternal, and know deep in your spirit that God will move mightily through you, just as He did through our beloved, fallen hero Charlie.”

Another added, “This is disgusting.” A third expressed, “Lucy, you don’t know me, but I am SO sorry you had to witness that today. My heart breaks for you. If you ever need to talk to someone, please feel free to reach out to me. I worry about all of you young kids who witnessed this. I am praying for you.”

A fourth wrote, “I will pray for you and all who witnessed evil today. God loves you and will be with you.”

Charlie Kirk was speaking at an Utah Valley University event when he was shot and taken to the hospital, but died a short while later. Initially, the campus official arrested a suspect who was later released. A manhunt for the shooter is underway.