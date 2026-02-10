Indian-origin CEO says his mum moved to US in 70s, earned $10,000 with in-house business

An Indian-American CEO has shared with pride the story of his mother — who moved to the US in the 1970s, started an in-house business and managed to save $10,000 over the course of one year. Sachin Jain, CEO of SCAN Group, said in an X post that his mother spotted an advertisement for a babysitter, applied and got the job, paving the way for their small apartment in the US to be transformed into a daycare centre. Sachin Jain's mother moved to the US in the 1970s and soon started a daycare center. (X/@sacjai)

Moving to the US Jain said that when his parents moved to the US in the 1970s, his father was working around the clock. “When my mother first came to this country in the 1970s, my father was busy with his anesthesiology residency and moonlighting to make ends meet,” he said.

His mother was likely a housewife — until the day she saw an advertisement that changed their lives for the better.

Opening a daycare centre One day, the Indian woman saw an advertisement for a babysitter. She decided to respond and got the gig.

The Indian-American CEO said his mother started small by looking after one child for a few dollars per night. However, word soon spread within the small apartment complex and soon everyone was booking her services.

Their small apartment soon turned into a daycare centre where people of the building left their children while they were busy.

The American children in Mrs Jain’s care loved looking at her make rotis on the stove.