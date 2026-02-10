Indian-origin CEO says his mum moved to US in 70s, earned $10,000 with in-house business
An Indian-American CEO has shared with pride the story of his mother — who moved to the US in the 1970s, started an in-house business and managed to save $10k
An Indian-American CEO has shared with pride the story of his mother — who moved to the US in the 1970s, started an in-house business and managed to save $10,000 over the course of one year. Sachin Jain, CEO of SCAN Group, said in an X post that his mother spotted an advertisement for a babysitter, applied and got the job, paving the way for their small apartment in the US to be transformed into a daycare centre.
Moving to the US
Jain said that when his parents moved to the US in the 1970s, his father was working around the clock. “When my mother first came to this country in the 1970s, my father was busy with his anesthesiology residency and moonlighting to make ends meet,” he said.
His mother was likely a housewife — until the day she saw an advertisement that changed their lives for the better.
Opening a daycare centre
One day, the Indian woman saw an advertisement for a babysitter. She decided to respond and got the gig.
“She saw an advertisement on a corkboard in the apartment building where they lived, ‘babysitter needed.’ She decided to respond,” Jain said of his mother.
The Indian-American CEO said his mother started small by looking after one child for a few dollars per night. However, word soon spread within the small apartment complex and soon everyone was booking her services.
Their small apartment soon turned into a daycare centre where people of the building left their children while they were busy.
“Soon she was the go-to babysitter running a defacto daycare for the wide-range of people living in the building,” Jain said.
The American children in Mrs Jain’s care loved looking at her make rotis on the stove.
“The kids loved her and would marvel at the rotis she made that inflated on her stove. ‘Mrs. Jain has magic,’ they would shout,” Jain recalled.
Big earnings from small business
Mrs Jain found so much success from her small business that she was soon making more than $200 a week — or upwards of $800 a month. Over the course of one year, she managed to save $10,000.
The CEO of SCAN Group revealed with pride that this money was used as the down payment for the family’s first home in the US.
“Pretty soon she was making $200/week. Over the course of a year, she was able to save $10,000. That $10,000 became the down payment for our family’s first home in the United States,” he said.
He ended his post by praising his mother’s grit and determination.
In the comments section, many others praised Mrs Jain and shared their own stories of starting from nothing.
“Salute to your parents, and you for recognizing and acknowledging the truth. Settling in a country you knew nothing about and making it home is a giant leap,” wrote one X user.
“Bravo to your parents for their grit and kudos to you for so lovingly retelling their stories,” said another.
“In total admiration of your mom, and women who work hard to provide for their families. I hope one day to see my son be a good man and happy in life,” an X user said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Writer and editor with a sharp eye for all things trending and viral. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with her cats and a good book.