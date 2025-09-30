Influencer Garrett Gee reacts to backlash after viral video shows him throwing son, 7, off a cliff

Garrett Gee, the popular travel influencer behind The Bucket List Family page, is speaking out after sparking backlash for a video showing him throwing his 7-year-old son off a cliff into Lake Powell. Gee admitted that a small part of him felt sad reading the negative comments.(Instagram/@garrettgee)

The video, which went viral in July 2025, shows Gee standing on a massive cliff alongside his son, Calihan, giving him what appears to be a pep talk. In an attempt to help his son overcome his fears, the influencer picks him up and tosses him into the water below - a scene that drew sharp criticism online.

Now, in an interview with People magazine, Gee addressed the controversy. "If somebody came across that video and had only seen that video, then I agree with them. 'Oh man, this looks terrible, and this father's pushing their child too much.' But anyone who has followed our journey for a longer time, they understand how thoughtful and cautious we are as parents,” he told the outlet.

The travel vlogger admitted that a small part of him felt sad reading the negative comments. "You could tell how many people out there didn't have the opportunity to be pushed by their parents to try new things and stayed within their comfort zone," he said, adding, "When people were very upset or terrified by the video, those were the people whom I thought, 'I would love to go on an adventure with you and help you try something new.'"

Notably, in the caption of the original video itself, Gee emphasised that he did not advise viewers to try this at home and clarified that this tactic hasn’t been used with their other two kids.

"Each kid is quite different so the way we parent, discipline, and teach HOW TO CLIFF JUMP is quite different :) For sure 1st priority is safety. 2nd is learning that YOU CAN DO HARD THINGS. 3rd is HAVE FUN :)," he wrote.

Gee also explained the thought process behind the decision to throw his 7-year-old kid into the water. “We took our youngest Cali to a cliff height that we knew he would be safe. Really the biggest danger would be if he hesitated, didn’t jump far out, and fell down the cliff side. So to be extra safe, because he wanted to jump but was not feeling confident.. I threw him,” he shared.

Despite the uproar, Gee said he wasn't negatively affected by the public reaction. “I'm very confident in who me and my wife are as parents and our intentions and how careful, cautious and loving we are. It didn't affect me. I understand the nature of the internet,” he told the outlet.

He also reflected on the positive side of documenting their adventures and parenting journey. "As a dad, selfishly, I love the opportunity we've had to travel together. When we're traveling, we get to be together as a family 24/7 doing different experiences and exploring new places together," he said.

Who is Garrett Gee?

Garrett Gee is a travel influencer, tech millionaire, and creator of The Bucket List Family brand. He first made headlines in 2015 after Snapchat bought his mobile scanning app for $54 million.

Along with his wife, Jessica, Gee describes himself as a “full-time family travel journalist.” Together with their three children, the family has visited more than 100 countries, sharing daring adventures such as swimming with sharks, scuba diving, and sledging in Italy.