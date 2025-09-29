'Travel in the US is dead': TikTok influencer slams Hawaii hotel for surprise $500 'resort fee'

An American content creator has gone viral after exposing hidden resort fees at a hotel in the United States. The woman, who goes by @funkshe on social media, shared her experience during her honeymoon, detailing how she discovered more than $500 in additional charges for services she neither requested nor used. The influencer highlighted that many basic facilities at the hotel came at an extra cost. (Instagram/@funkshe)

“Travel in the US is dead and it’s all because of corporate greed,” she said in the viral clip, adding, “On my honeymoon, my last stop is Honolulu. I stayed at a resort and saw a $500 charge added to my bill at checkout. It says there is a daily resort fee of $52 plus tax per room per day.”

She explained that the resort fee included amenities such as a fresh flower and coconut greeting, daily morning yoga for two, freshly baked banana bread muffins, refillable logo water bottles, daily cultural activities, and high-speed internet access for Marriott Bonvoy members. “That is the only benefit from being a Marriott Bonvoy member,” she noted.

However, the content creator went on to highlight that many basic facilities came at an extra cost. “Guess what’s not included? The beach chairs. At a resort, I expect a place to sit under an umbrella. On this beach, we were stuck in the sand. At the pool, we saw chairs up front that we assumed were taken, but there is actually a $200 fee to reserve one in the sun,” she said.

The woman criticised the additional costs, saying, “Why pay $200 as a guest, on top of what I’m already paying, and on top of a resort fee for things I don’t want, just for a chair? The fee you already paid does not include it. The hotel itself is also disappointing. When a hotel could give something out for free, like these chairs, they instead charge because they can.”

Social media reactions

The video has gone viral on social media, with many users supporting her critique.

One user commented, “Corporate greed hidden fees is something we should absolutely address but also native Hawaiian has been warning us. Telling us to boycott Hawaii as a travel destination because of how much capitalism has destroyed the island and drive away people who are native to the island. It's a lesson for all of us really, to do a bit of research before booking for holidays at any particular destination,”

Another user wrote, “I realized as an American, save up money for the flights to Europe, Asia, etc because the experience is 1000x better than US ever could for the same price.”

“That's why you don't travel in the US not to Hawaii definitely not Vegas or anywhere that they have passed legislation to pass city expenses on to tourists. Because those companies then begin to charge you for everything that you should be getting for free,” wrote a third user.